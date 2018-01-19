'Game of Thrones' season 8: Stark people first casualty of war

By @sachintrivedig on
Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017.
Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Details about the very first scene in “Game of Thrones” season 8 have leaked online. The premiere episode will be directed by David Nutter, and he was reportedly spotted on the set this week. There will be some action right from the start on the show, and the people who will face the Army of the Dead are the ones under the protection of the Starks. The following article contains spoilers.

The first scene of the next season will begin at the North, Watchers on the Wall reports. A source familiar with the production of the TV series has revealed that the opening shot is from Winter town, which is a small settlement close to Winterfell.

The town is inhabited by small folk who are under the protection of the Starks. The report suggests that they will need some help from Winterfell in order to survive, because the Army of the Dead will descend on them.

The report doesn’t give any details about the action sequences that are possibly being filmed at the moment. With the Wall having fallen, the Night King and his White Walkers are sure to attack Winterfell in the next season, as this is the biggest obstacle in conquering the North.

Most of the filming is said to be taking place at the estate in Toome, Moneyglass. This location has stood in for Winterfell in the past too. What is interesting is that the source revealed that cast member Kit Harington (Jon Snow) did not film any scenes the whole day, but was preparing to shoot multiple scenes this week. The filming that did take place involved a minor character.

Will “Game of Thrones” season 8 begin with the death of a minor character in the North? The show has used this technique on many occasions, and readers should note that the very first scene of season 1 involved the gruesome deaths of a few men of the Night’s Watch.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car