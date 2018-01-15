'Game of Thrones' season 8: Maisie Williams wants to explore 'fun' Arya

By @sachintrivedig on
Maisie Williams
British actress Maisie Williams poses for photographers at the Evening Standard British Film Awards in London, Britain February 7, 2016. Reuters/Neil Hall

The ending of “Game of Thrones” season 8 will not be what the fans are expecting it will be, cast member Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) teased in a recent interview. Meanwhile in a separate interview, Liam Cunningham (Davos) talked about the pressure the cast and crew are feeling to deliver as per the expectations.

In an interview with The Times, Williams said that she’s not sure if the ending will surprise people, but she added that it will different from what the fans think it’s going to be. The actress did not elaborate on her comment, or tease how the story will end.

As far as her character is concerned, Williams hopes to explore a bit of the playful side of Arya. The actress pointed out that over the years her character has sort of cut off her emotional side, and didn’t even want to know the fate of her family members. This year she wants to explore the “fun child,” which she says is what made the fans fall in love with her character in the first place.

Meanwhile, Cunningham spoke about the pressure the cast and crew are facing in an interview with RTE. The actor pointed out that there isn’t one lead character who’s carrying the whole show, and it’s the responsibility of all the actors to make it a big hit.

Cunningham said that all the cast members are fans of the show. For years the actors apparently only read their part of the script. Now that the show is coming to an end, Cunningham said that it will be weird for all of them.

Davos has been a part of the show for a long time. Cunningham said that his ambition was to be a part of the show till the last season. Now that he has achieved that, his new ambition is to be part of the “Game of Thrones” season 8 finale. The actor joked that he was a typical selfish actor.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios coasts to second round with easy win
2018 Australian Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Victor Estrella Burgos
2018 Australian Open: Roger Federer plays down favourite tag
NBA Trade News: Warriors view Anthony Davis as long term target
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Different ending
‘Star Wars: Episode 9: Filming to begin in June
‘Outlander’ season 4: Frasers in trouble again
‘American Gods’ season 2 filming yet to begin
'Star Trek Discovery': Four-way love triangle will 'come to a head'
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Shazad Latif on playing a complicated character
'Coronation Street' Jan. 15-19 spoilers: Bethany tells Craig she enjoys lap dancing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 15-19 [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car