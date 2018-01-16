'Game of Thrones' season 8: Melisandre returns one last time

In the grand scheme of things in “Game of Thrones” season 8, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) may have a very small role to play, but the character has to return one last time to do something important. Although filming details of the show are very scare, with little leaks this time around, a new report confirms Houten is currently back at the production sets.

According to a report by Fansided, Houten posted a picture of her driving at night recently, but later took down that picture. The cast members of the show are under strict orders not to post any pictures of their locations, especially when it is from the cities where the TV series is filming. Houten’s picture seems to give a clue.

Houten was driving on the left side, which is the norm in UK. The sign board in the picture appears to reveal her location to be close to Belfast, which is the headquarters of the TV series, and she may have been driving to the spot where filming is currently taking place.

According to the report, Houten may be filming her scenes at Linen Mills Studio, which is just some distance away from where the picture appears to have been taken. Scenes of Riverrun, Winterfell, and Three-eyed Raven’s cave have been filmed at this location. Where the fans will find Melisandre in the next season remains to be seen. The following segment of the article contains spoilers from season 7.

In season 7, Melisandre appeared very briefly. She told Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) that she will return to Westeros one last time, but she didn’t reveal her purpose. What she did confirm is that she will die there, just like Varys.

How will Melisandre die in “Game of Thrones” season 8? One possibility is that she will be murdered by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who promised to kill the Red Woman for taking her friend Gendry (Joe Dempsie) away.