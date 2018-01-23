'Game of Thrones' season 8: 'Heartbreaking' to move on-Peter DInklage

By @sachintrivedig on
Peter Dinklage
Cast member Peter Dinklage attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. Reuters/Phil McCarten

The cast members of “Game of Thrones” have already started to ponder over what life will be like post season 8. In a recent interview, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) said that it will be “heartbreaking” to move on to a new project after being a part of this show, which has lasted for so many years.

In an interview with Variety, Dinklage said that they are halfway through the filming at this point of time. The actor also added that this being the last season it is a long shoot, and they are taking their time with it in the production. Expectations are high on the last installment of this highly popular show, and many of the cast members have also said how they can feel the pressure this time.

Talking about the end, Dinklage said that this was the perfect time for them to end the show, not only for them personally as actors but also for the sake of the story. The actor said that some shows go on for a little longer than they should, but the same will not happen to this fantasy series.

When asked if it was difficult to see the end of him filming as Tyrion Lannister, and to say goodbye to the other cast members of the show, Dinklage explained that the “sad part” of their work is that they get to meet and work with “pockets of great people,” and then the time comes when they all have to pack up and leave to work on other projects. He said that it’s especially “heartbreaking” to leave a show on which he has worked with other actors for more than just a few months.

There are six episodes that have been planned for “Game of Thrones” season 8. The show is set to air sometime in 2019. HBO is currently working on different spin-off shows that are based on the same fantasy world, so the fans will continue to see Westeros for a long time.

