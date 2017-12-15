'Winds of Winter' theory: The fate of Dorne

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014.

The last sample chapter from “Winds of Winter” that George RR Martin released online, which is still up for the fans to read, is about Arianne. New theories about the upcoming book look at what’s in store for the character and for Dorne. The following article contains spoilers from the sample chapter and events that have already taken place in the book series.

In a new Reddit thread about the book, one of the fans suggested that the talks between Arianne and Jon Connington will not go well, and Dorne may end up opposing both the Targaryen heirs. Readers should note that Aegon took the Golden Company to Westeroes, instead of meeting Daenerys, and took the castle Storm’s End. This was done after Tyrion advised the young king to establish his power before seeking an alliance with the Khaleesi.

Dorne was planning to ally with Daenerys, but suddenly Aegon appeared out of nowhere. Now, they have to make a choice between a queen who has dragons, but is on the other continent, and a king who has the Golden Company and has established a base in Westeros.

One event that could push Dorne into the arms of the Lannisters is the possible death of Arianna at Storm’s End. One of the fans also pointed out that Jon Connington will be suspicious of Arianne. As hand of the king during the Targaryen reign Connington was jealous of Rhaegar’s marriage to Elia, and now if Arianne tries to seduce and manipulate Aegon, there will be consequences for her.

It will be an interesting twist in “Winds of Winter” if Dorne, a House that has been a steady supporter of the Targaryens, manages to become allies with the Lannisters instead of either Aegon or Daenerys. Fans will have to wait and see what surprises Martin has planned in the book.