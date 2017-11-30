What books Tyrion may write if he survives 'Winds of Winter'

Peter Dinklage
Cast member Peter Dinklage attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. Reuters/Phil McCarten

George RR Martin is yet to announce the release of “Winds of Winter,” but some of the fans are already thinking about what will happen after the long night ends. One theory looks at what books Tyrion Lannister may write, if he manages to survive the war against the Night King.

In a Reddit thread one of the fans pointed out how well travelled Tyrion is already. The Imp was at Casterly Rock as a child, and since then he has travelled to Lannisport, Darry, Winterfell, Castle Black, The Eyrie, The trident, King’s Landing, and he also stood at the edge of The Wall to do something he always wanted to do.  

The above mentioned locations are all on Westeros. In Essos, Tyrion has been to Pentos, Valyrian road, the river Rhoyne and its ruined cities, Volantis, and Meereen.

This makes Tyrion one of the most well travelled characters in the books. Given his interest in reading as well as writing, there is a good chance that the character may pen down everything he has seen and experienced over the years. This may not be restricted to the wars in Westerors, the invasion of Daenerys, and the final war against the Night’s King, but it may also include descriptions about what life is like in all the places that he has travelled to.

Commenting on the post, one of the fans jokingly compared Tyrion’s potential books with that of the “Hobbit” trilogy. So, the Imp’s trilogy could be titled “The Midget: An Unexpected Tourney,” which may be about the Tourney that arguably started the war against the Targaryen rule, “The Midget: The Desolation of Drogon,” and the last book could be “The Midget: The War of the Five Kings.”

To be able to write about the war against the Night’s King, Tyrion will have to first survive till the end. 

