'Winds of Winter' theory: How things could have been different for Theon

George R.R. Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones", pauses during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

Theon is a complicated character who has suffered considerably so far, but there is potential for glory for this character in “Winds of Winter.” A new fan theory looks at how Theon could have risen to be a powerful force in all of Westeros, and how things could still turn out well for him. The following article contains spoilers from “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series by George RR Martin.

What if Theon’s gamble at the start of the war against the Lannisters had paid off? That’s a question a new Reddit thread evaluates. All he had to do was capture Bran and Rickon, and take them to Pyke. He could have used the hostages to make Robb bend the knee, or at least accept the independence of the Iron Islands, and then together they could have crushed Tywin and his forces.

The fan who started the thread suggests that if this tactic had worked, Theon would have been counted as one of the greatest Iron Born to have ever lived, because his actions would have helped him and his people conquer about half the realm overnight. But, things didn’t exactly go as planned, the boys escaped and Theon ended up becoming Reek.

The tragedy Theon faced could still be turned around, according to the fan, because there’s scope for Theon to redeem himself in not only in his own eyes but in the eyes of the people of Westeros as well. The TV series has certainly hinted at this potential for greatness, and the fans of the book series may also get to read it in the next installment of “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

There is still no word about when “Winds of Winter” will be released. Martin has been very close to completing the book for a while now, so the fans may get to hear some good news soon.