'Winds of Winter' theory: How things could have been different for Theon

By @sachintrivedig on
Author George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones", pauses during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

Theon is a complicated character who has suffered considerably so far, but there is potential for glory for this character in “Winds of Winter.” A new fan theory looks at how Theon could have risen to be a powerful force in all of Westeros, and how things could still turn out well for him. The following article contains spoilers from “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series by George RR Martin.

What if Theon’s gamble at the start of the war against the Lannisters had paid off? That’s a question a new Reddit thread evaluates. All he had to do was capture Bran and Rickon, and take them to Pyke. He could have used the hostages to make Robb bend the knee, or at least accept the independence of the Iron Islands, and then together they could have crushed Tywin and his forces.

The fan who started the thread suggests that if this tactic had worked, Theon would have been counted as one of the greatest Iron Born to have ever lived, because his actions would have helped him and his people conquer about half the realm overnight. But, things didn’t exactly go as planned, the boys escaped and Theon ended up becoming Reek.

The tragedy Theon faced could still be turned around, according to the fan, because there’s scope for Theon to redeem himself in not only in his own eyes but in the eyes of the people of Westeros as well. The TV series has certainly hinted at this potential for greatness, and the fans of the book series may also get to read it in the next installment of “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

There is still no word about when “Winds of Winter” will be released. Martin has been very close to completing the book for a while now, so the fans may get to hear some good news soon.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Novak Djokovic plans to skip Brisbane International
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star on track for December return
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'Coronation Street' Nov. 23-24 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 22 spoilers
'General Hospital' Nov. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 9 promises 'shattering truth'
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lucy in tears
'Outlander' season 3: Rabbit theme confirmed; Major character skipped
‘Outlander’ season 3: Frasers will meet familiar character in Jamaica
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car