'Winds of Winter' theory: How the world will end in ice and fire

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

Ever since “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series began there have been a lot of theories, many of which have been proven wrong over the years. Now, with the release of “Winds of Winter” on the horizon, and the TV series spoiling some of the plot, some theories look very plausible. A new online post talks about how it will all end, and this has gotten a lot of fans excited.

In a post on Reddit, the fans discussed how the end of King’s Landing will also mark the end of the story. George RR Martin has given enough hints and foreshadowing about the city falling into ruin by the end of the war. The devastation of the city and its people will be complete, but it will also help put an end to the war, according to the theory.

Cersei has no love for her people, that much is clear. So, when the Night’s King comes with his army the queen may flee rather than equip her people with dragonglass to defend themselves. Cersei will be busy finding ways to beat Daenerys instead of cooperating with her to save the realm.

The first destruction of King’s Landing will come through ice, thanks to the White Walkers. The thousands of people in the city will join the ranks of the Army of the Dead, making it an almost unstoppable force.

If the Army of the Dead, strengthened by the numbers from King’s Landing, were allowed to spread across the land Westeros will be doomed. This is when Bran will warg into one of the dragons and light the wild fire under the city and destroy it. In so doing he will be executing the moral authority of a god, and according to the theory he is the Lord of the Light and the Old Gods, in addition to being the Three-Eyed Raven. This could be the bitter sweet ending the author is aiming for.