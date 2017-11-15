Binge watch all seven seasons of 'Game of Thrones' for free

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

A theatre in London is screening all seven episodes of “Game of Thrones” in a marathon session from Nov. 27. The binge watching session is free, and there’s also pizza that the fans can buy at the venue to sustain themselves during this long session.

To mark the release of season 7 Blu-ray and DVD; and the seven season box set, The Prince Charles Cinema will screen all the episodes from the evening of the 27th to the 30th. All the episodes will be screened one after the other, making it one of the longest binge sessions at a theatre.

HBO has partnered with MOD Pizza, who will be there during the dinner breaks to provide the fans with some much needed nutrition to binge watch the whole show. One of the fans who will be there for the entire duration will get the chance to win a whole year’s worth of pizza too.

The whole event is free, but the fans have been asked to grab their tickets in the Facebook page announcement. There will also be a few tickets that will be offered each day, and the announcements about this will be made on Twitter. The complete schedule of the screening has also been posted online.

The screening begins at 7 p.m. in the evening and goes on all night and next few days. The season 7 finale and the screening will end on the 30th at around 6 p.m.

The complete season 7 Blu-ray and DVD, and the box set of all the seven seasons will be released on Dec. 11.

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8, which is the final chapter of the show, has already begun in Northern Ireland. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The plot will focus on the final war between the living and the dead. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Former WWE star moving into the world of MMA
NBA Trade News: Cavs turned down Paul George for Kyrie Irving offer
3 ways to balance wellness and success
Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'General Hospital' Nov. 14-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Easter egg in ‘Battlefront 2’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew B. Roberts on changes from ‘Voyager’
'Coronation Street' Nov. 15 spoilers
'Vikings' season 5: 'Peace is a dirty word'
‘Vikings’ season 5: New trailer released
'Outlander' season 3: Why episode 9 was titled 'Doldrums'
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes pictures and video
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car