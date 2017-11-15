Binge watch all seven seasons of 'Game of Thrones' for free

A theatre in London is screening all seven episodes of “Game of Thrones” in a marathon session from Nov. 27. The binge watching session is free, and there’s also pizza that the fans can buy at the venue to sustain themselves during this long session.

To mark the release of season 7 Blu-ray and DVD; and the seven season box set, The Prince Charles Cinema will screen all the episodes from the evening of the 27th to the 30th. All the episodes will be screened one after the other, making it one of the longest binge sessions at a theatre.

HBO has partnered with MOD Pizza, who will be there during the dinner breaks to provide the fans with some much needed nutrition to binge watch the whole show. One of the fans who will be there for the entire duration will get the chance to win a whole year’s worth of pizza too.

The whole event is free, but the fans have been asked to grab their tickets in the Facebook page announcement. There will also be a few tickets that will be offered each day, and the announcements about this will be made on Twitter. The complete schedule of the screening has also been posted online.

The screening begins at 7 p.m. in the evening and goes on all night and next few days. The season 7 finale and the screening will end on the 30th at around 6 p.m.

The complete season 7 Blu-ray and DVD, and the box set of all the seven seasons will be released on Dec. 11.

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8, which is the final chapter of the show, has already begun in Northern Ireland. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The plot will focus on the final war between the living and the dead.