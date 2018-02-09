'Winds of Winter': How George RR Martin can release the book early

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014.

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

George RR Martin had finished a fair bit of “Winds of Winter” way back in 2011, the year in which he released the fifth novel in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series titled “A Dance with Dragons.” And yet, after nearly seven years the release date of the next book is nowhere in sight. Now, the author appears to hint at a way in which he can get the book out early.

In a recent post on his blog, Martin hinted at the possibility of his fantasy book series turning into a longer series than the original seven that he had planned. Given the vast volume of the books that he writes, it is possible that he is contemplating splitting his upcoming book to make it easier to publish, and also to make it easier to get it out and into the hands of the eager fans quickly.

A Reddit thread on the subject discusses this exact possibility. The fan who started the thread points out that Martin has done this before. While he was writing “A Feast for Crows,” the novel was so large that he had to split the book into two. Now, the author can do the same with the upcoming book.

The fan suggests that the upcoming book should only focus on the point of view characters Samwell Tarly, Aeron, Arianne, Jon Connington, Cersei, Tyrion, Victarion Greyjoy, Barristan Selmy, Quentyn Martell, Theon, and Asha. This approach will allow Martin to focus on the four big battles that are currently on the horizon, and their aftermath.

“Winds of Winter,” as the name suggests will be a bleak novel in the series. Many deaths are expected in this book, on account of the ongoing war for the Iron Throne and the expected invasion of the White Walkers in the north.