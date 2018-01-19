'Winds of Winter': Another release date suggests September

By @sachintrivedig on
George RR Martin
George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

A book store in New York City may have inadvertently leaked the release date of “Winds of Winter.” This is not the first time that the fans are getting a date, and this one states that the book will be out by September this year.

In a blog post on Medium, Strand Book Store has compiled a list of the most popular books that the fans can look forward to reading this year. Among the honourable mentions is the name of George RR Martin and the next book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

The blog post has since been altered, but not before a fan noted the date. According to a Reddit thread, the report originally stated the release date of the book to be Sept. 6. The fan suggests that the book store may have removed the date after getting into trouble for leaking the information.

There have been dates that have surfaced online before, but Strand is reputed retailer that has been there since 1927, so the fans believe that there may something to the date. Readers should, however, note that bookstores, including the online sites, generally have a place holder date for popular upcoming books, and this need not be the actual release date.

Martin is yet to announce the completion of his book, which he has promised to announce first on his blog. The author is in constant touch with his publishers, so they may have a good idea about when to expect the finished manuscript.

The publishers have to plan in advance for “Winds of Winter,” because this is expected to be one of the biggest events in publishing history. The book is one of the most highly anticipated works by Martin, and the demand this time around is expected to be huge because of the popularity of the fantasy TV series “Game of Thrones,” which is based on “A Song of Ice and fire” book series.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car