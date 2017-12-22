'Winds of Winter': Another possible release date, but fans skeptical

Another release date of “Winds of Winter” has surfaced online. However, with no word yet from author George RR Martin, the fans are skeptical about any dates that are circulating online. The book was expected to have been out by now, however the announcement of completion is yet to be made.

The new release date appears to come from an online book store. The Google search result that supposedly gives away the date has been posted on Reddit. According to the post the next book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series is expected to be released by July 2019. Readers should note that the last season of “Game of Thrones” is also expected to be out by that time.

Commenting on the post, some of the fans pointed out that many online book stores have place holders of the release of upcoming books, however the dates mentioned may not be right. The first place where the fans will find out about the launch of the upcoming book will be on Matin’s blog, and so far the author has said that he is yet to complete it.

One of the fans also complained about Martin focusing more on some of his other projects, like his “Wild Cards” series that is being adapted for TV. There are also a few other series that are being developed into TV shows, which are based on his work. On top of this Martin is expected to attend events and Comic Cons, which he has tried to cut down on drastically.

Meanwhile, the wait for “Winds of Winter” is turning out to be a very long one, with the fans getting impatient. The “Game of Thrones” TV series has also revealed some of the plot lines and some major events of the book. However, there will still be difference between the show and the two remaining books.