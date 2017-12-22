'Winds of Winter': Another possible release date, but fans skeptical

By @sachintrivedig on
George R.R. Martin
Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015. Reuters/Robert Galbraith

Another release date of “Winds of Winter” has surfaced online. However, with no word yet from author George RR Martin, the fans are skeptical about any dates that are circulating online. The book was expected to have been out by now, however the announcement of completion is yet to be made.

The new release date appears to come from an online book store. The Google search result that supposedly gives away the date has been posted on Reddit.  According to the post the next book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series is expected to be released by July 2019. Readers should note that the last season of “Game of Thrones” is also expected to be out by that time.

Commenting on the post, some of the fans pointed out that many online book stores have place holders of the release of upcoming books, however the dates mentioned may not be right. The first place where the fans will find out about the launch of the upcoming book will be on Matin’s blog, and so far the author has said that he is yet to complete it.

One of the fans also complained about Martin focusing more on some of his other projects, like his “Wild Cards” series that is being adapted for TV. There are also a few other series that are being developed into TV shows, which are based on his work.  On top of this Martin is expected to attend events and Comic Cons, which he has tried to cut down on drastically.

Meanwhile, the wait for “Winds of Winter” is turning out to be a very long one, with the fans getting impatient. The “Game of Thrones” TV series has also revealed some of the plot lines and some major events of the book. However, there will still be difference between the show and the two remaining books.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ferrari ask Sebastian Vettel to keep emotions in check
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Rockets are obsessed with beating Warriors, says Daryl Morey
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online
Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle-Nerlens Noel swap discussed
Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle-Nerlens Noel swap discussed
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
Hugh Hefner’s will prohibits wife, children from using drugs, alcohol
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Grey Worm’s role
‘Outlander’: Steven Cree records a video in Sam Heughan’s voice
'General Hospital' Dec. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 22: Brian dresses up as Santa Claus
'Coronation Street' Dec. 22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Vikings' season 5 episode 6: A journey and a war
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 6: Brother against brother
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car