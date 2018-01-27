Why Prince Philip still can’t forgive Sarah, Duchess of York

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leaves the Devin Castle near Bratislava October 23, 2008. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are on a two-day official visit to Slovakia.

Princess Eugenie will be walking down the aisle to marry long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank later this year, and her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, is expected to attend. This would not sit well with her grandfather, Prince Philip, who reportedly still hates his former daughter-in-law.

According to reports, the Duke of Edinburgh still hasn’t forgiven his son’s former wife for her extramarital affairs and for selling royal gossip to reporters. Sarah had been married to Prince Andrew for 10 years before their divorce in 1996.

She was infamously photographed sunbathing topless wit John Bryan, an American financial manager, when she was still married to Andrew in 1992. In 2010, she was filmed offering access to Andrew for £500,000 (AU$876,900). She accepted a portion of the money from an undercover reporter working for the tabloid News of the World. The incident allegedly led to her being uninvited to the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

She was also issued an international arrest warrant from Turkey after she covertly filmed a state orphanage. Authorities claimed she made a false declaration on her motives for visiting the country, trespassed into a government institution and invaded the children’s privacy.

Queen Elizabeth apparently treats Sarah cordially even after the divorce and subsequent scandals. Philip, on the other hand, apparently doesn’t want anything to do with her, and he wants everyone to know it.

In 2015 at the Royal Ascot, Andrew invited his ex-wife to the event. Sarah, also known as Fergie, gave the Queen a deep curtsey as a greeting. The Queen waved to her and her son in return. Philip, however, wasn’t as warm to Sarah. According to the Daily Express, he didn’t look impressed when he saw Sarah. Riding a carriage, he turned his head once to see them and craned his neck again after the carriage had gone past Sarah, as if he couldn’t believe her audacity to show up.

Almost three years later, Philip reportedly still feels the same way. Apparently, the Queen’s husband has never forgiven Sarah for sullying the reputation of the Royal family.

They did not have a friendly relationship to begin with, though. UK tabloids maintained that Philip and Sarah merely tolerated each other even when Sarah was still married to Andrew. The duke’s treatment of her only worsened following Sarah and Andrew’s separation and subsequent divorce.

Although his father appears to loathe his ex-wife, Andrew remains on good terms with Sarah. They even bought a chalet in Switzerland together.

Sarah is not expected to attend Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May. However, she wouldn’t miss her own daughter’s wedding later this year. The big event would force her to be in the same room as Philip.