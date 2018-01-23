Princess Eugenie to marry long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

  • Britain's Princess Eugenie attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
    Britain's Princess Eugenie attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Reuters/Justin Tallis/Pool
  • Princess Eugenie
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Princess Eugenie leaves after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. Reuters/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Princess Eugenie is getting married to her long-time boyfriend. The British princess, who is currently the eighth in line to the throne, will marry Jack Brooksbank later this year.

The Buckingham Palace announced Monday that the 27-year-old royal and former manager of nightclub Mahiki will wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the same venue that her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed in. The couple have been dating for seven years.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank,” the announcement reads. “Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn on 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is the sixth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and was sixth in line of succession when she was born, following her older sister, Princess Beatrice, her father, cousins Prince Harry and Prince William, and her uncle Prince Charles. She works as a director at the Hauser and Wirth gallery.

Brooksbank is the son of George and Nicola Brooksbank, who are a chartered accountant and a company director respectively. He is the UK brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila.

Eugenie will keep her royal title following the wedding. She and her sister do not carry out public duties and receive no allowance from the Privy Purse. She and her soon-to-be husband are expected to live in their own flat in Kensington Palace and pay rent at market rate.

In a statement, Brooksbank’s parents said they were “very excited” for their son and the princess. “We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement,” they said.

The Duke of York was also “overjoyed” at the announcement. “Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other a number of years, and I’m really thrilled for them,” he said.

In a series of tweets, his ex-wife, Sarah, posted several photos of her daughter and her fiancé. “They gloat with laughter and love… although a boat helps!” she tweeted.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were also “very pleased” about the news. Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding will be the second royal wedding this year following Harry and Markle’s in May.

