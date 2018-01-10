‘DJ at your wedding!’: Radio jock boldly peddles service to Prince Harry

By @chelean on
RTX476FP
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit radio station Reprezent FM, in Brixton, London January 9, 2018. Reuters/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Should Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need a DJ at their wedding, one radio jock has got them covered. A DJ boldly handed the couple his calling card, which the prince pocketed in his coat.

On Tuesday, the engaged couple checked out the youth training program at the Reprezent 107.3FM Radio in London. Jevanni Letford, a jock from the station, took the opportunity to peddle his skills to the royal when he saw them walking past.

While Harry and Markle were passing through, Letford cheekily handed the British prince his calling card. Harry looked confused at first, but Markle figured it out immediately and laughed at Letford’s audaciousness.

“DJ at your wedding! DJ at your wedding!” Letford exclaimed at the couple. Harry then smiled and slipped the business card in his pocket.

The DJ posted the meeting on his social media pages. “Just handed my business card to @kensingtonroyal and @meghanmarkle at @reprezentradio in a bid to secure the DJ gig of the year and Harry put it in his pocket,” he wrote. Watch the video here.

It’s unknown if the lovebirds would consider Letford’s services at what is anticipated as the wedding of the year on May 19. Harry and Markle will be married at Windsor Castle’s St George Chapel.

Even if the couple decided not to hire Letford, his effort was still not wasted. He has earned social media fans, who praised him for giving his best shot.

Meanwhile, Harry’s sister-in-law reportedly celebrated her 36th birthday in a “low-key party” at Kensington Palace with husband, Prince William, and their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, allegedly preferred a more intimate gathering, with only eight people invited, to a full blown celebration fit for the wife of the future king. Kate, who is expecting her third child, also took photos of Charlotte, 2, before the little princess started her first day at nursery school earlier this week.

