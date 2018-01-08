Why Prince Harry likely won’t to share his wealth with Meghan Markle

By @chelean on
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. Reuters/Toby Melville

Prince Harry probably won’t share his wealth with Meghan Markle after they married. The prince, who is estimated to be worth tens of millions, is not expected to give his soon-to-be-wife any money, lest the entire British royal family’s fortune is exposed to American tax.

The 33-year-old younger son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana is estimated to be worth AU$51 million, which included half of his mother’s £ 21.5 million (AU$37.14 million). The other half of the wealth of course went to his older brother, Prince William. Harry also shares £ 3.5 million (AU$6.05 million) annual allowance with William and wife Kate Middleton.

Markle, 36, isn’t exactly hurting for cash either. The American actress is said to be worth around US$5 million (AU$6.39 million) from her “Suits” TV show salary, other acting engagements, and sponsorship and endorsement deals. As an American citizen, she pays taxes in her home country. That is unlikely to change even after marrying Harry in May.

Although she intends to be a naturalised British citizen, the process will finalise after she has lived in the UK for at least three years. There will be no shortcuts as well, as Jason Knauf, Harry’s communications secretary, previously said that she would be “compliant with immigration requirements at all times.” It’s unclear whether she would opt for double citizenship, though.

She will be required to continue paying tax to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the US unless she renounces her US citizenship. But it’s certain that for three years during the naturalisation process, she will retain her US citizenship.

Even after her wedding to a British royalty, Markle will pay income tax as long as she is a US citizen. If she received money from Harry or the royal family, it would be considered income, and then she would have to pay tax on that, royal expert Marlene Koenig told The Sun.

If she has more than US$300,000 (AU$383,000) worth of assets in any given year, she would need to file Form 8938 document, which would reveal the details of these assets. This could potentially expose details of the British royal family’s previously undisclosed estate.

“Prince Harry receives no public funding,” Koenig said. “But it is possible there may be other family trusts that he receives from – we don’t know officially if the Queen has set up trusts for her grandchildren – it is possible. It’s the same thing with some of the Queen Mother’s money. There were rumours that there were different trusts set up, but that’s not public information. With that sort of money, if Meghan’s name is on that account, most likely she would be dinged – that would have to be reported as income in the United States.”

The Buckingham Palace would doubtfully let this happen, though. Koenig said those who run the royals’ accounts were looking very carefully into the matter to make sure the Queen and the family’s fortune would not be reported to the IRS.

It would be a different scenario if Harry moved to the US with Markle. He would not be expected to pay taxes in Britain.

If the couple were to have children, their kids would be US citizens. Unless the children decided to renounce being American citizens when they reached the age of majority, they would have to pay taxes in their mother’s native land as well.

The figures mentioned above are only estimates, particularly Harry’s wealth. Apparently, even the Queen herself may not even know how much the family is really worth. Author David McClure told the Washington Post in November that their finances have long been “impenetrable” to outsiders. “I suspect the Queen doesn’t know,” he said.

Related
Join the Discussion
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal shakes off injury concerns
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads vote-getters
Kyle Kuzma on Lakers loss: 'This is pretty embarrassing'
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4 facing skills shortage
Why Prince Harry likely won’t to share his wealth with Meghan Markle
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ 4K UHD releasing in March
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe shares filming update
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 8-12: Kate leaves for Devon
'Coronation Street' Jan. 8-12 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Power' season 5: Exclusive footage after season 4 marathon
‘Power’ season 5 trailer on Starz
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car