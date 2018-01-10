Kate Middleton marks 36th birthday with a ‘low key party’

By on
Kate Middleton
Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William (R) in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly opted to celebrate her 36th birthday with her husband Prince William, their two kids, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, and some friends. It was said to be a “low key party” at Kensington Palace.

Although she is part of the British royal family, the pregnant duchess did not throw a big party and preferred a more intimate setting. There were reports that claim only eight people were invited.

A source told E! News that Middleton was celebrating privately with her spouse and their kids. “It's just a quiet celebration at home.”

Meanwhile, a source revealed to Daily Star Online that Middleton has got a small birthday party of eight and that it was quite a low key party. Middleton is being careful with her food and she is not drinking any alcohol, it has been said.

According to Daily Star Online, the couple’s married friends Guy Pelly and Elizabeth Wilson were among those who got a birthday invite. Sophie Carter, one of daughter Princess Charlotte’s godmothers and Middleton’s close friend, was expected to be in attendance. It is unclear if Middleton's brother-in-law Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle were at the birthday celebration.

It is not the first time that Middleton has celebrated her birthday with a private and simple party. Last year, she marked her birthday by spending the day at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with her family and Carter. On her 31st birthday, she went with her siblings and some of her friends to the Royal Albert Hall to watch Cirque du Soleil.

There seemed to be no grand birthday celebration for the duchess this year, but there are a number of happenings to celebrate. Charlotte just started nursery school on Monday and Middleton herself took a photo of her. Two photos of the princess were shared on social media.

In addition. Harry and Markle made their first public appearance in 2018 together. The pair was welcomed by hundreds of fans on Tuesday at a radio station in south London, where they met staff from Reprezent FM. It’s a community radio station that provides training to young people in media skills.

Middleton’s 36th year is expected to be a busy one as she is due to give birth to her third child in April. Harry and Markle’s wedding will take place in May and she is expected to be there.

Related
Join the Discussion
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle, Jordan Clarskon, Larry Nance available
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City by weekend
Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City by weekend
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe teases new beginning
‘DJ at your wedding!’: Radio jock boldly peddles service to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton marks 36th birthday with a ‘low key party’
President Trump reacts to possible Winfrey run: 'Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah'
‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special threatened with lawsuit after classic character’s kin appearance
‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special threatened with lawsuit after classic character’s kin appearance
'Poldark' season 4 filming in three 'private locations' at Bristol
‘Poldark’ season 4: Film crew spotted at Lloyds Amphitheatre
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car