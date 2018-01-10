Kate Middleton marks 36th birthday with a ‘low key party’

Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William (R) in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly opted to celebrate her 36th birthday with her husband Prince William, their two kids, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, and some friends. It was said to be a “low key party” at Kensington Palace.

Although she is part of the British royal family, the pregnant duchess did not throw a big party and preferred a more intimate setting. There were reports that claim only eight people were invited.

A source told E! News that Middleton was celebrating privately with her spouse and their kids. “It's just a quiet celebration at home.”

Meanwhile, a source revealed to Daily Star Online that Middleton has got a small birthday party of eight and that it was quite a low key party. Middleton is being careful with her food and she is not drinking any alcohol, it has been said.

According to Daily Star Online, the couple’s married friends Guy Pelly and Elizabeth Wilson were among those who got a birthday invite. Sophie Carter, one of daughter Princess Charlotte’s godmothers and Middleton’s close friend, was expected to be in attendance. It is unclear if Middleton's brother-in-law Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle were at the birthday celebration.

It is not the first time that Middleton has celebrated her birthday with a private and simple party. Last year, she marked her birthday by spending the day at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with her family and Carter. On her 31st birthday, she went with her siblings and some of her friends to the Royal Albert Hall to watch Cirque du Soleil.

There seemed to be no grand birthday celebration for the duchess this year, but there are a number of happenings to celebrate. Charlotte just started nursery school on Monday and Middleton herself took a photo of her. Two photos of the princess were shared on social media.

In addition. Harry and Markle made their first public appearance in 2018 together. The pair was welcomed by hundreds of fans on Tuesday at a radio station in south London, where they met staff from Reprezent FM. It’s a community radio station that provides training to young people in media skills.

Middleton’s 36th year is expected to be a busy one as she is due to give birth to her third child in April. Harry and Markle’s wedding will take place in May and she is expected to be there.