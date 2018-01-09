Look: UK's Princess Charlotte starts nursery school; Kate Middleton takes her photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. Twitter/Kensington Palace verified account

Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte welcomed her first day at nursery school on Monday near their London home, Kensington Palace. The family marked the occasion by releasing two photographs of the 2-year-old princess.

Charlotte’s photos were taken by Middleton herself. Pictures show her smiling in her red and pink outfit, Mary Jane shoes and backpack.

The photos were taken by the pregnant Duchess before her daughter set off to attend school at the private Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington. The school described itself as traditional. It “strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners,” its website reads. Government inspectors rate the school as outstanding.

The photos made it to social media sites, including Twitter. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," the Twitter caption reads.

Netizens express gratitude for the photos, with Twitter users calling them adorable. One said Charlotte is absolutely adorable and her mom has great taste.

Prince George, Charlotte’s big brother, had his own first-ever day of school moment nearly two years ago. The family shared such moment in the same way as they recently did with Charlotte’s- posting two pictures taken by their mother.

Charlotte and George’s photos are somehow alike but with some notable differences. The young princess appears a little more formal for her first day compared to George, who wore a blue puffer coat.

A prominent similarity was that they both wore backpacks in the photos. Charlotte’s was a patterned pink bag from the British brand Cath Kidston and George’s a solid light-blue bag. George, third in line to the throne, attended the Westacre Montessori School when he started preschool in early 2016.

He attended his first day of actual school at Thomas's Battersea in London in September last year. He was dropped off by William at that time as his mother was then suffering from debilitating morning sickness.

William told the press that George’s first day was officially a good day. "There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children, so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one!" he told school coach Paul Simpson that day.

Charlotte is currently fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather Prince Charles, William and George. William and Middleton are expecting baby number three in April.

