Melania Trump outranks Kate Middleton in Gallup’s 'most admired' women poll

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu speak after visiting the African American Museum of History and Culture. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

US First Lady Melania Trump outranked Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in Gallup’s “most admired” poll. Former FLOTUS and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton topped the list.

The national consulting company has released the result of its “Most Admired Man and Woman” poll, and Melania’s popularity looked indisputable. Further data from the poll indicated that Melania was tied for seventh with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Newsweek reports.

Middleton, on the other hand, was reportedly listed on the tenth spot. The result suggests that Melania got a few more votes than the British royal among the 1,049 respondents.

It also showed that former US first lady Michelle Obama secured the second rank. Information regarding how many votes each woman got in the poll was not immediately available.

“Melania Trump’s favorable rating has risen 17 percentage points since January to 54 percent as she has become better known in her role as first lady,” Gallup’s press release read. It noted that 37 percent of American respondents disapproved for the current FLOTUS in January.

At that time, 37 percent held her in favour and 26 percent provided no opinion. US President Donald Trump’s spouse moved into the White House five months after he took office.

Gallup’s first measure of the former model since she became the FLOTUS showed that the percentage with no opinion of her is down to 13 percent. Her favourable rating has improved while her unfavourable rating was slightly down to 33 percent.

It was also notable in the findings that Melania is more popular than the president. Gallup included a caveat to explain why this was the case. It said it was possibly because FLOTUS’ role is more ceremonial and generally much less divisive than that of their husbands.

Melania has made headlines in 2017, particularly during trips to Texas and Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage. Some have criticised while other defended her for wearing stilettos, which some deemed inappropriate for the occasion.

In September, the FLOTUS wore a hot-pink Delpozo dress to give an anti-bullying speech at the UN. Her outfit earned mixed reactions on social media. Her choice of Christmas decorations at the White House was criticised and her Santa selfie during the holidays went viral.

For the male category, US Former President Barack Obama outshined Trump by 17 percent to 14 percent. Pope Francis was third with 2 percent. The poll was conducted on December 4 through December 11.

