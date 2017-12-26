Donald Trump shares first official Christmas address; Melania tweets Santa-hat selfie

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania have sent out a message of “peace” for the holidays. The first couple greeted “America and the entire world” a merry Christmas.

The US leader shared their first official Christmas address on Twitter on Monday. In the video, they emphasised that Christmas is a time to “renew the bonds of love and goodwill.” “At this time of year, we see the best of America, and the soul of the American people,” Melania said.

Trump suggested in his message that the birth of Jesus Christ is the greatest Christmas gift of all. Melania added that Americans celebrate their blessings while “we pray for peace all over the world.”

“On behalf of Melania, myself, Barron and the entire Trump family, God bless you, God bless America, and have a very, very merry Christmas and happy new year,” the POTUS said as he concluded their Christmas message. The Trumps’ Christmas message comes as the US commander-in-chief spent Christmas Eve cheering troops overseas.

Trump had expressed gratitude to the military, navy and air force members. For him, their families are the “greatest people on Earth.”

Trump got the chance to deliver his message to US troops through a video hook-up from his Florida estate. He is reportedly spending the holidays with his family there.

According to Global News, Trump attended services with Melania at the Episcopal church in Palm Beach after eating Christmas Eve dinner with his family. They tied the knot there in 2005.

Melania posts a Christmas selfie

The first lady blessed his Twitter followers with a photo of herself using a Christmas Snapchat filter that showed her wearing a Santa hat with illuminated, flying reindeer. She captioned her post with #MerryChristmas.

The Santa-hat selfie followed some images that showed the first couple getting in the Christmas spirit. The White House has shared a photo of the president and Melania making phone calls. They were reportedly getting in touch with kids across the US as part of the traditional NORAD tracking of Santa’s trip across the globe.

On Sunday, the POTUS took some credit for bringing back the phrase, Merry Christmas.  He tweeted that he was proud to have led the charge against the assault of “our cherished and beautiful phrase.”

Former president Barack Obama also wished his Twitter followers a Merry Christmas. This year marks his first Christmas since leaving the White House.

 

Twitter/Donald J Trump

 

