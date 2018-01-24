Look: Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring estimated twice the value of Meghan Markle’s

By on
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
One of two official engagement photos released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017. Alexi Lubomirski/Courtesy Of Kensington Palace/Handout via Reuters

The estimated value of Princess Eugenie’s pink padparadsha sapphire engagement ring surrounded by diamonds is double the estimated value of Meghan Markle’s. A photo of Eugenie’s ring has found its way online, and many noticed its similarity in style to the ruby ring her dad Prince Andrew gave to Sarah Ferguson when he proposed in 1986.

Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptial in May is being dubbed as “wedding of the year.” But with her engagement ring, it looked Eugenie’s moment will not be overshadowed.

According to an estimate by a gem expert from UK TV show “Posh Pawn,” the estimated value of Eugenie’s ring is at £100,000 ($A175,112) with its carefully faceted cut and the set off with the whitest of white diamonds. Meghan’s engagement ring from Prince Harry, on the other hand, is estimated to be worth around £50,000 ($A87,556).

“Like her mother, the Duchess of York and indeed Princess Diana, Eugenie’s ring has a centre oval precious gemstone and this one certainly has not disappointed,” gemologist Deborah Papas, of Prestige Pawnbrokers, told The Sun. The ring was described as a padparadscha sapphire with 10 brilliant cut diamonds and two pear cut diamonds.

The expert said the gem is known to be among the most valuable and rarest of all the corundum varieties. “Padparadscha sapphires are amongst the rarest and most valuable depending on quality and a little bit of difference in quality can mean a big difference in price,” the gemologist added.

She admitted though that putting an estimate on such a valuable gem was difficult without full sight. Padparadscha was said to be the name for the corundum gem that bears a mixture of red and yellow. It is a sort of cross between a yellow sapphire and ruby.

Prince Harry proposed to Markle with a trilogy ring, which he designed himself using two stones which belonged to his late mother Princess Diana and a diamond from Botswana at the centre with a band made of yellow gold. The two outside stones were from the personal collection of the Princess of Wales. Botswana is a country that holds special significance for the price who has visited a number of times since he was a kid.

Princess Eugenie has dated her now fiancé Jack Brooksbank for six years. There are expectations that her wedding to the 31-year-old will be attended by more prominent people than Harry and Markle’s.

E! News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
NBA Trade News: Portland Trail Blazers to make run at DeAndre Jordan
Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 23-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘The 100’ season 5: New cast member joins
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Filming half done
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 10 preview
'Star Wars: Episode 9': The Millennium Falcon dice may be back
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Return of Han Solo’s dice
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 24-26: Nick surprises Chelsea
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 24-26 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car