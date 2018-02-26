White House official says no interaction between Ivanka Trump, North Korean delegation

By on
RTX4YW2E
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Closing ceremony - Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 25, 2018 - Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, and Kim Yong Chol of the North Korea delegation attend the closing ceremony. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

US President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has had no interaction with North Korean officials during her visit to South Korea, according to a White House official. The reported statement comes after she led the US delegation to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and was seated near the North Korean delegation.

A senior White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, assured no interaction with the North Korean delegation."The US Presidential delegation's attendance at the closing ceremonies was the culmination of a successful trip where we celebrated the Olympic Games, US athletes and our strong alliance with South Korea,” The Courier reported the official as saying.

Trump congratulated South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook on "an incredible Olympic Games.” The first daughter reportedly briefed the South Korean leader on new North Korea sanctions amid reports of lacking permanent security clearance that is typically needed in order to access classified information.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Ivanka was informed of her father’s sanctions targeting North Korea’s shipping and trading companies and vessels before meeting Moon, reports CNN. Mnuchin reportedly said she has been part of the team, had dinner with Moon and “had a private discussion in advance about this occurring.”

Mnuchin maintained that she has the appropriate access to brief the president after he was asked if Ivanka had the proper security clearance. There were reports that claimed Ivanka and fellow White House senior adviser Jared Kushner only have an interim security clearance.

Last year, Democratic lawmakers have argued that the couple’s temporary clearances must be invalidated. They cited “brazen disregard for ethics and their apparent intention to skirt good governance rules.”

American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts about the first daughter’s attendance at the closing ceremony. Meanwhile, the US leaders looked excited about his daughter’s trip to the Olympics, tweeting “we cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country.”

During a briefing with Moon, the POTUS’ eldest daughter said the purpose of her visit was to “reaffirm our commitment to our maximum pressure campaign to ensure that the Korean Peninsula is denuclearized.” Moon has expressed hope for a dialogue between his country and North Korea. The POTUS said during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that the US implemented against North Korea “the heaviest sanctions ever imposed by our country before.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Neymar injury update: PSG star stretchered off against Marseille
Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James slams referees after Cavaliers loss to Spurs
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Interesting details about Luke's back story
‘Outlander’ author teases ‘Drums of Autumn’ scene
'Coronation Street' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Love triangle to take-off
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 26 to March 2
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Massive new set may set another record
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Battle scene
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car