Donald Trump’s ‘I hear you’ cheat card draws flak

U.S. President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2018. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump met with the students, parents and teachers affected by school shootings around the country at the White House on Wednesday, but he needed reminding on how to appear compassionate with them. The US president is being ridiculed on social media for his alleged inability to act humane without a cue card.

A week after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on the students and teachers of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Trump met with the survivors to hear their stories. While the survivors pled for greater protection of schoolchildren from gun violence, Trump at times peddled the idea that teachers should be armed. But for the most part, Trump listened and appeared to sympathise with them.

“I just grieve for you,” he told them. “To me, there could be nothing worse than what you’ve gone through.”

He added, “Thank you for pouring out your hearts because the world is watching and we’re going to come up with a solution.” One of the solutions, he said, would be to put emphasis on stronger background checks and mental health.

While listening to the survivors, Trump was holding a card that appeared to give him five note points on what to ask and how to act during the session. The visible items were: “1. What would you most want me to know about your experience?” “2. What can we do to help you feel sale?” and “5. I hear you.”

It is common and even expected at times for politicians to have their cue cards ready when public speaking. Trump did not use a teleprompter while speaking with the survivors, and this perhaps explains the cue card.

However, Trump is drawing criticisms for the fifth point on his note. The “I hear you,” according to social media users, is proof that the president was incapable of projecting compassion without a reminder. As apparent from his words and actions responding to this very same tragedy, Trump is said to showcase his narcissistic tendencies even in the face of tragedy.

Reactions on social media were unforgiving. Twitter users claimed that the president was insincere and that he needed to be reminded how to act in such situation that called for compassion.

A complete stranger to naturally triggered empathy, Trump's notes to help speak with students & parents contains the coached phrase "I hear you." https://t.co/tjzmHIyMa6 — Ryan H. Walsh (@JahHills) February 22, 2018

I'm fine if Trump wants to have notes on hand when he goes to talk to victims of mass shootings. If that's how you do, go for it. But I'll get mildly concerned when the fifth note says "I hear you". It's not that he shouldn't say it. It's just that it should be implied... — Tristan Hulse (@THulse1706) February 22, 2018

Breaking: it's not that tRump had a cue card. It's what had to be written down for him, so that he wouldn't forget why he was there & start talking about how great he's doing, instead of listening to kids who went through something traumatic.#5 I hear you.Priceless & sad. — BulletProofHeart _ (@UptownGrl78) February 22, 2018

Last week, Cruz killed 17 people at his former school using a .223 calibre AR-15 firearm. The school shooting was one of the deadliest school massacres in US history.