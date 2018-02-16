Trump reacts to Florida shooting, makes no specific reference to gun laws

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. Reuters/Kay Nietfeld,Pool

US President Donald Trump delivered a seven-minute speech at the White House on Thursday following a recent mass shooting at a Florida high school, saying he will work with state and local leaders “to help secure our schools, and tackle the difficult issue of mental health.” The POTUS made no mention of gun laws.

Trump announced he would visit Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed this week in the deadliest school shooting in years. The president is expected to meet with the families of victims.

He urged Americans to answer "hate with love" and "cruelty with kindness. "We are all joined together as one American family and your suffering is our burden also," he said.

The president assured federal help to the Florida community reeling from the slayings. In his speech, Trump made no specific reference to gun laws amid accusations that the commander-in-chief and other and Republicans are not doing enough to curb gun violence

Trump has earlier taken to Twitter to send his condolences to the families of the victims in the hours after shooting. His aides reportedly encouraged Trump to make a public statement.

The POTUS previously approved the removal of a regulation intended to prevent people with mental disabilities from buying guns, The New York Times notes. There have been calls for further restrictions on guns.

Trump stressed the need for Americans to report the behaviour of “mentally disturbed” people to authorities and noted the Florida school shooting incident as an example. He said there were so many signs that the Florida gunman was mentally disturbed.

The shooter was expelled from school. Neighbours and classmates, Trump noted, knew he was a big problem. “Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!” he tweeted.

The shooting incident on Wednesday was the deadliest school shooting since a gunman opened fire and killed 20 first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012. Speaker Paul Ryan said that “there may be some mental health issues with this shooting.”

It is not the first time that Trump emphasised the importance of mental health. In November after a shooter mowed down dozens of parishioners in a church, he told reporters that the shooting signified “a mental health problem at the highest level.” He believed that the problem “isn’t a guns situation.” In October, after a gunman killed 58 people in Las Vegas, Trump described the shooters as “a very sick man.”