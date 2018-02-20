Trump calls Oprah Winfrey 'very insecure' after her segment with Michigan voters

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015.
Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

US President Donald Trump called American talk show host Oprah Winfrey “very insecure” in one of his tweets. The POTUS has shared his reactions about what he thought was a “biased, incorrect” interview with voters.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” Trump wrote in a tweet. The president slammed the questions for being “biased” and “slanted” and said the facts were “incorrect.”

Trump added that he hoped Winfrey runs so “she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others.” The tweet has been making headlines after Winfrey revisited seven Michigan voters who voted for Trump and seven who did not on the CBS show.

 

 

Winfrey's asked wide-ranging questions. Some of them appeared to ask Trump's supporters to defend him.

In one of her questions, she said some Congress members have been questioning his stability and fitness for presidency, and asked the voters what they think of that. Winfrey asked them if they believe Trump has the temperament to be president.

In another question, Winfrey noted that polls show that respect for the United States is eroding across the world and asked the participant if they care about what the world thinks of the US. In the end, the POTUS’ supporters and detractors made their points.

After revisiting the group, the former daytime talk-show host has learned that despite their divided views those voters became friends. They even organised outings and were getting in touch through a Facebook chat group.

There have been calls for Winfrey to run for the nation’s highest office after her speech in support of the “Me Too” movement at the Golden Globes. But it looks Trump’s hopes for her to run is not happening as she has repeatedly showed unwillingness to run, most recently when she spoke with “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired earlier this month.

Winfrey said she was “stunned” for suddenly being named as someone who could run for presidency. She said she was humbled by the fact that people think she could be the leader of the free world, but said it is not just in her spirit.

As for her Golden Globes speech, she said she was only trying to deliver a good talk. She added she was only looking for a way to express what was happening in terms of gender, class and race.

