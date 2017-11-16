North Korea’s state media calls Trump a 'hideous criminal sentenced to death'

By on
U.S. President Donald Trump winces while delivering remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump winces while delivering remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump had displayed his "true colours as an old lunatic, mean trickster and human reject" during his visit to the Korean Peninsula, according to a commentary published in a state-run newspaper on Wednesday. It comes after the commander in chief criticised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. One of his tweets seems to have rattled North Korea.

A regime-run newspaper called Trump a “hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people” after his “short and fat” tweet. The state media also called him a coward for cancelling a visit to the inter-Korean border, The Guardian reports.

"The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership of (North Korea)," the Rodong Sinmun commentary said. Trump has been described as one who is no more than an old slave of money.

“He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people- he will be forced to pay dearly for his blasphemy any moment,” the commentary, which was also published by state news agency KCNA, added. Rodong Sinmun is the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

Since he became the US president, Trump has engaged in war of words with Kim. The two leaders traded personal insults and threats of military strikes.

Towards the end of his tour in Asia, Trump sent a tweet which looked to taunt Kim over his height and weight. He asked his followers why Kim would insult him by calling him old when he would never call him short and fat. Trump tweeted from Hanoi, the latest leg on his Asian tour.

The opinion piece also took a dig at the POTUS’ failure to tour the demilitarised zone (DMZ) , reportedly due to bad weather. The helicopter that was supposed to take him to the DMZ had turned back.

The editorial opposed that it was not really the weather that forced him to not proceed with the tour. It said he was “too scared to face the glaring eyes of our troops.”

Earlier this week, the POTUS said a friendship between himself and Kim is “a possibility” and would be “good for the world.” He pointed out that strange things happen in life, but it is certainly a possibility. And if that happens, Trump said it would be a good thing for North Korea and lots of other places.

Related
Join the Discussion
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
Former WWE star moving into the world of MMA
NBA Trade News: Cavs turned down Paul George for Kyrie Irving offer
'Ben Simmons is a game-changer,' says Sixers coach Brett Brown
'Ben Simmons is a game-changer,' says Sixers coach Brett Brown
Oscar De La Hoya wants Conor McGregor, training for five months
Oscar De La Hoya wants Conor McGregor, training for five months
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' Nov. 16-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Outlander’ season 3: Why Jamie wasn’t called Alexander on ship
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 8 live stream: 'Moss Piglets'
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 15-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 10 air date and plot
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 10: The journey back home
'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Rapunzel and Alice storylines
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Two hour marathon
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car