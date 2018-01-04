White House: Americans should be concerned about Kim Jong Un’s mental fitness

By on
kim
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mount Paektu in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 9, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters

Americans have nothing to worry about when it comes to the mental state of US President Donald Trump, White House press secretary suggested. They should be concerned with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s mental fitness, not that of their president.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on a press briefing Wednesday Trump and the people of his country must be concerned about the mental fitness of North Korea’s leader. She pointed out that he made repeated threats. “He’s tested missiles, time and time again, for years,” Sanders said.

As for Trump, Sanders said he is a president who will not cower down and who will not be weak. She added he will make sure that he fulfils what he vowed to do and that is to stand up and protect the American people.

The defence of Trump came on the same day when excerpts of a forthcoming book about his administration were published. It includes characterizations of the president from some sources as unprepared, ignorant and insecure. Excerpts from author Michael Wolff's book titled "Fire and Fury” continues to make headlines.

“Trump being Trump”

Sander’s latest comments also came after Trump’s tweet in which he said he too has a “Nuclear Button.” The POTUS said it is a much bigger and more powerful one than that of Kim.

In his New Year’s address, Kim said “the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office.”  It has been the latest in a series of exchanges between Trump and Kim.

Republican senators have reacted to Trump’s tweet about the size and power of his “nuclear button.” South Dakota Senator John Thune told The Weekly Standard it’s Trump being Trump. “Trump being Trump,” North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis echoed.

Politico reported Wednesday that over a dozen lawmakers have met with a Yale University psychiatry professor to discuss Trump’s behaviour. Dr Bandy Lee allegedly met with a group of lawmakers and warned them the president is “going to unravel.”

When asked by reporters why Trump would taunt someone his administration considers to be mentally unstable, Sander said she did not think that it is taunting to stand up for the people. She appeared to blame Trump’s predecessors for not addressing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Sanders particularly blamed the “complacency and the silence of the previous administration.” North Korea has reportedly been conducting nuclear and missile tests for some months.

Related
Join the Discussion
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Kyle Kuzma on Lakers loss: 'This is pretty embarrassing'
Kyle Kuzma on Lakers loss: 'This is pretty embarrassing'
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Power’ season 5: Optimum drops Starz and all its programs
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 10 pictures and promo
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Real world fiancé of Zelena
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 12 spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 13 spoilers: Hetty is tortured
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 13 'Cac Tu Nhan' spoilers
‘Rick and Morty’ season 4 release date: New episodes unlikely before 2019
‘Rick and Morty’ season 4 release date: New episodes unlikely before 2019
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car