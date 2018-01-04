White House: Americans should be concerned about Kim Jong Un’s mental fitness

Americans have nothing to worry about when it comes to the mental state of US President Donald Trump, White House press secretary suggested. They should be concerned with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s mental fitness, not that of their president.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on a press briefing Wednesday Trump and the people of his country must be concerned about the mental fitness of North Korea’s leader. She pointed out that he made repeated threats. “He’s tested missiles, time and time again, for years,” Sanders said.

As for Trump, Sanders said he is a president who will not cower down and who will not be weak. She added he will make sure that he fulfils what he vowed to do and that is to stand up and protect the American people.

The defence of Trump came on the same day when excerpts of a forthcoming book about his administration were published. It includes characterizations of the president from some sources as unprepared, ignorant and insecure. Excerpts from author Michael Wolff's book titled "Fire and Fury” continues to make headlines.

“Trump being Trump”

Sander’s latest comments also came after Trump’s tweet in which he said he too has a “Nuclear Button.” The POTUS said it is a much bigger and more powerful one than that of Kim.

In his New Year’s address, Kim said “the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office.” It has been the latest in a series of exchanges between Trump and Kim.

Republican senators have reacted to Trump’s tweet about the size and power of his “nuclear button.” South Dakota Senator John Thune told The Weekly Standard it’s Trump being Trump. “Trump being Trump,” North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis echoed.

Politico reported Wednesday that over a dozen lawmakers have met with a Yale University psychiatry professor to discuss Trump’s behaviour. Dr Bandy Lee allegedly met with a group of lawmakers and warned them the president is “going to unravel.”

When asked by reporters why Trump would taunt someone his administration considers to be mentally unstable, Sander said she did not think that it is taunting to stand up for the people. She appeared to blame Trump’s predecessors for not addressing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Sanders particularly blamed the “complacency and the silence of the previous administration.” North Korea has reportedly been conducting nuclear and missile tests for some months.