Trump is second most admired man next to Barack Obama: Gallup poll

By on
Donald Trump, Barack Obama
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) greets President-elect Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump is the second most admired man in America, according to a Gallup poll. He is next on the list which former POTUS Barack Obama leads.

Obama leading the list of most admired men for 2017 marks the first time since 2008 when a current US president did not win the distinction. Seventeen percent of respondents said Obama was the man they admired the most compared to 14 percent of those surveyed who named Trump.

A wide partisan split did not come as a surprise, with 35 percent of Republicans saying Trump was most admired man of 2017. It is comparable to 39 percent of Democrats who said it was Obama.

His unpopularity holds him back from winning the most admired distinction, Gallup’s Jeffrey Jones has written in a blog post announcing the findings. He added that the current president usually tops the list since he is arguably the most prominent figure in the country. When the president is unpopular, however, other well-known and well-liked men have been able to finish first.

Former president Bill Clinton secured the distinction while in office from 1993 to 2000. Now he fell out of the top 10 for the first time in more than two decades. Pope Francis, Christian evangelist Billy Graham, Senator from Arizona  John McCain, South African-born American business magnate Elon Musk and American retail entrepreneur Jeff Bezos are also on the list of most admired men this year.

Most admired woman

Hillary Clinton, the person Trump beat in the 2016 election, is the most admired woman for Americans. She is the woman Americans most admire for the 16th year in a row.

Clinton has held the title for 22 times, more than anybody else. Another former FLOTUS Eleanor Roosevelt is next on the list with 13 wins.

Clinton beat former first lady Michelle Obama in this year’s 9 percent to 7 percent result. Host Oprah Winfrey, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and current US first lady Melania Trump are also on the list of most admired women in this years’ Gallup poll.

Jones recognised that Clinton remains more prominent than other contenders. “However, retaining that stature may be more challenging in coming years with her political career likely over,” he wrote. The nine percent of respondents who named Clinton is the lowest percentage she has got since 2002, when 7 percent named her in a close first-place finish.

Related
Join the Discussion
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Neymar on back injury: 'I couldn't move my legs'
Rafael Nadal vows to be ready for 2018 Australian Open
2017 Ashes: Alastair Cook gives England commanding lead over Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 27-28 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill compliments Rian Johnson
'NCIS' season 15 episode 12 'Dark Secrets' spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Major character death
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 'Monster' spoilers: Percy reconnects with the past
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 11 'Monster' spoilers
Markle on meeting royals: ‘It’s the family she's never had’, Harry says
Markle on meeting royals: ‘It’s the family she's never had’, Harry says
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car