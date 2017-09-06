What the third royal baby would mean for Prince Harry’s love life

By @chelean on
royal family
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Reuters/Toby Melville

The announcement of a third royal baby for Prince William and Kate Middleton should be good news to Prince Harry. The upcoming niece or nephew would mean Uncle Harry would be bumped down from the British monarchy line of succession, and that’s a good thing for his love life.

Harry, 32, is currently the fifth in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles; his brother, Prince William; his nephew, Prince George; and niece, Prince Charlotte. Once the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child is born, Harry will be relegated to sixth. His uncle, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, will be bumped to seventh.

For Harry, who previously said nobody from the royal family really wanted to be king or queen, this does not only mean that his chances of becoming a king have decreased once again, but also that he would be one person away from being free to marry without needing the permission of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The previous law, which dates back to 1772, stated that all descendants of George II had to seek the monarch’s consent to marry. The monarch today is the Queen.

In 2015, however, the Succession to the Crown Act of the United Kingdom came into effect. Among other things, this changed the consent to marry rule for the royals. The first six persons next in line to the British throne are now the only ones who need the Queen’s consent to marry.

As Harry will become the sixth in line to the throne once William and Kate’s third child is born, he would still need the Queen’s permission if he wanted to marry girlfriend Meghan Markle. Nevertheless, that’s one person closer to getting married without the aforementioned permission.

This is perhaps good news to Harry, whose American actress girlfriend is a divorcee. Markle was married to Trever Engelson from 2011 until their divorce in 2013.

There doesn’t seem to be any conflict about their relationship behind the castle walls, with the royal family, including the Queen herself, even reportedly supportive of it. However, as the Queen is the head of the Church of England, she should not technically support her grandson’s marriage to someone who had been divorced before.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s new sibling

On Monday, it was announced that William and Kate are expecting their third child. The Kensington Palace said that Kate, just like her first and second pregnancies, is again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness. The Duchess is speculated to be less than 12 weeks pregnant.

When asked how he felt about the upcoming addition to the family, Harry replied to a reporter, “Fantastic, great. Very, very happy for them.”

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live stream: Watch US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch US Open online
Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Carmelo Anthony Trade: Jabari Parker emerges as target for Knicks
Carmelo Anthony Trade: Jabari Parker emerges as target for Knicks
Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh
Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Justice League' art shows Superman in a black suit; new team photo released
'Coronation Street' actor lands key role in 'Neighbours'
'American Horror Story: Cult' capitalizes on our disdain for holes
'Younger' season 4 episode 11 'It's Love Actually' spoilers
4 fast facts about Meghan Markle's new Vanity Fair cover and interview
4 fast facts about Meghan Markle's new Vanity Fair cover and interview
'Gotham' season 4 casts creepy Professor Pyg; watch the newest trailer
'Gotham' season 4 casts creepy Professor Pyg; watch the newest trailer
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car