Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby

Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children George (L) and Charlotte pose in a photo taken in late October 2015, and handed out by Kensington Palace December 18, 2015. Reuters/Chris Jelf/Handout

Prince William has talked about Kate Middleton's pregnancy in public for the first time. He said it was “very good news.”

The prince was speaking to dignitaries at a policing and mental health conference in Oxford, England when he admitted “there’s not much sleep going on at the moment.”“We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating,” Vogue quoted William as saying. He added that it was always a “bit anxious to start with,” but assured that his wife is well.

The conference in Oxford was William’s first public appearance since the news of Middleton's pregnancy was broke. He was in attendance to meet and greet dignitaries.

Kensington Palace released the news after the Duchess of Cambridge was forced to cancel a previously planned appearance. Middleton is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum or severe morning sickness as was during her past two pregnancies. She is currently being cared for at the Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry has shared his excitement about welcoming a third royal baby shortly after the announcement on Monday. He told reporter in Manchester, England that he is “very happy for them.” He also said the news was "fantastic, great."

William meets Grenfell Tower fire victims

On Tuesday, William and Harry reportedly met victims and first responders affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London. They reportedly met those leading the volunteer effort in North Kensington at the Support4Grenfell hub. The princes also headed to the Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre Al-Manaar, one of first places to respond to the incident, according to a tweet from the Kensington Palace.

William has promised to help emergency services to deal with the difficulties of tackling tragedies like the Grenfell Tower incident. “The tragedy at Grenfell, and the conclusion of my work as an air ambulance pilot, spurred me to look into doing what I can to support you in a practical way,” he added according to People.

The former air ambulance pilot explained that being a first responder is tough enough as it is. William said it is therefore properly essential to be equipped to withstand the realities of 21st-century policing. He believes more openness about mental well-being is part of the solution. Speaking at a special policing conference on mental health, the prince said he’d be convening representatives of the emergency services to consider ways in which “society might better support the work you do.”

