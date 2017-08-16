Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king

Britain's Prince William, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Britain's Prince William, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L-R) arrive for a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Royal estate at Sandringham, Norfolk in east England December 25, 2011. Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett

The majority of the United Kingdom wants Prince William to be the next king, a recent poll has revealed. Some think Prince Charles must take the throne, but insist Camilla must never be queen.

Prospect Magazine’s poll shows that a fifth of people would be less supportive of the monarchy if Charles was next to rule. The polling also shows that most of UK is not willing to embrace his wife Camilla as queen.

In a further blow to the Prince of Wales, 36 percent of those surveyed said Camilla must be Princess Consort rather than queen if her husband does become king. The public's say comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death later this month.

Last week, the British channel 4 aired “Diana: In Her Own Words.” In the recordings, Diana claimed Charles told her he “refused to be the only Prince of Wales never to have a mistress.”

She also described how her marriage to Charles was breaking down, and how she was “traumatised” when he infamously said “whatever in love” means when asked if they were in love during their engagement. The tapes were recorded in 1992 and 1993.

UK wants William

An ICM Unlimited poll has found that 46 percent want William to be king when Queen Elizabeth passes away, rising to 63 percent among 18 to 24-year-olds and 55 percent among women. In comparison, only 38 percent want Charles to sit on the throne, falling to 18 percent among 18 to 24-year-olds.

Ken Wharfe, Diana’s royal protection officer, said he cannot disagree with the statistics. “No other monarch has ever reigned as long as the queen and the thought of getting an ageing grey-haired King Charles is perhaps not the best option,” he said, according to news.com.au.

But for royal author Ingrid Seward, Charles will be king. Seward recognised that due to the anniversary of Diana’s death, he is not popular at the moment, but she believes he will do well as ruler.

Prospect editor Tom Clark said there is little sign of the kingdom warming to the idea as the reign of Charles III approaches. He reportedly added that most disturbing for Charles is the way his support collapses among the young.

Kensington Palace and Clarence House is yet to comment on the recent poll. The survey, featured in the Mirror, was carried out in July prior to the Channel 4 broadcast.

euronews (in English)/YouTube

