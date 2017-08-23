Here’s how William and Harry will pay tribute to Diana this year

By on
(From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend the Heads of State ceremony in Hyde Park to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of VE Day in Hyde Park May 7, 1995. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Prince William and Prince Harry will pay tribute to Princess Diana ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death by making a special visit to the Kensington Palace memorial sunken garden. The princes will be accompanied by William’s wife Kate on August 30.

A small group of representatives from Diana’s charities will also be in attendance. These are the charities the late princess has supported in the final days of her life, which include the English National Ballet, the Great Ormond Street Hospital, the Leprosy Mission, Centrepoint, the Royal Marsden Hospital and the National Aids Trust.

William now serves as a royal patron in Royal Marsden Hospital. Harry, on the other hand, has supported with his own AIDS charity which he set up in his mother's name.

The memorial sunken garden, also known as the “White Garden,” has been transformed with Diana’s favourite white blooms to commemorate her life. Several volunteers, including some six gardeners, spent 18 weeks planting white tulips, white roses, white hyacinth, forget-me-nots and other Diana’s favourites.

The garden is also decorated with more 12,000 bulbs which were planted over the winter. It is located outside the home that William and Kate shares with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as the cottage where Harry lives.

Aside from forming a garden dedicated to Diana, Kensington Palace is also reportedly gracing a special exhibition chronicling her life. The public exhibit’s centrepiece is the desk where Diana organised many of her charitable work. Diana’s sons have also commissioned a statue of her which will be erected on the grounds of the palace.

On July 3, on what would have been their mother’s 56th birthday, William and Harry held a service of rededication at Diana's grave on the island in Round Lake at Althorp. Prince George and Charlotte were in attendance, according to ABC News.

William and Harry seemed to have thought that the princess of Wales' 20th death anniversary was the right time to remind people of her legacy as the brothers participated in two documentaries about the life of their mother. They have promised to keep her memories alive. “So we've got more photos up around the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff," William shared in an interview for an ITV documentary.

William and Kate have their charity called Heads Together. Harry was also helping break down the stigma around mental illness.

Good Morning Britain/YouTube

