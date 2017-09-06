"Suits" star Meghan Markle is featured in Vanity Fair magazine's cover for its October 2017 issue. She finally opens up about dating her boyfriend Prince Harry. Aside from talking about her relationship with the famous royal, the 36-year old actress also revealed some tidbits about herself including her experiences in Hollywood, how she auditioned for "Suits" and other acting jobs as well as her desire to showcase her freckles instead of covering it up. Read on to learn more.

4 fast facts about Meghan Markle's new Vanity Fair cover and interview:

1. Markle admitted that she and Prince Harry are 'in love.'

"We’re two people who are really happy and in love," Markle told VF. She said that they have been dating under the radar for six months before it became news. Markle insisted that she's still the same person despite being in a high profile relationship with a famous guy. She also said that she has never defined herself by her relationship. "The only thing that changed was people’s perception," she added.

When asked about how she handles all the hoopla surrounding her relationship with Harry, especially the tabloid attention, the "Suits" actress said that it's really simple. "I don’t read any press. I haven’t even read press for Suits," she revealed. "The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise."

2. She revealed that she bought a black H&M dress at the last minute for her audition on 'Suits.'

Markle told the magazine that when she auditioned for the role of Rachel Zane, the character she plays on USA Network's "Suits," she showed up wearing black jeans, heels and a plum spaghetti-strap top. Thankfully, she realised that she needs to look like a lawyer that's why she had to go to an H&M store and buy a black dress worth $35 (AU$43.79) at the last minute. Luckily, the dress fit her even if she wasn't able to try it on before buying it.

3. Peter Lindbergh took Markle's VF cover photograph.

Lindbergh is a German photographer. He moved to Düsseldorf in 1971 and worked for two years assisting German photographer Hans Lux. In 1973, he opened his own studio. He is known for introducing a form or realism in his timeless photos that redefine beauty standards. "This should be the responsibility of photographers today to free women, and finally everyone, from the terror of youth and perfection," he said in an online biography which can be found on his official website. "If you take out the fashion and the artifice, you can then see the real person," he added. Lindbergh is represented by Gagosian Gallery.

4. The 36-year old loved showing off her freckles.

Markle loves her freckles and doesn't want to cover it up as much as possible. However, she revealed that it usually gets airbrushed out at almost every photo shoot she's part of. That's why she was excited to work with Lindbergh for the Vanity Fair cover.

"(I was) thrilled to work with Peter [Lindbergh] because he rarely retouches and he believes in such little makeup." She said that she even gave the photographer a big hug and told him how excited she was to work with him because she knows that her freckles will finally be seen. Check out some of Markle's photos below that were taken by Lindbergh.