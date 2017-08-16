'Wayward Pines' season 3 has a future, says M. Night Shyamalan

"Wayward Pines" airs on FOX
By @nessdoctor on
M Night Shyamalan
Director M. Night Shyamalan poses for portrait during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 9, 2015. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

M. Night Shyamalan is popular for movies like “Signs,” “The Sixth Sense,” “The Happening,” “The Last Airbender” and “Split.” What many do not know is that he also ventured into television. In 2013, Shyamalan worked alongside Chad Hodge, creator of “The Playboy Club,” to adapt the book “The Wayward Pines” onto the small screen. The show debuted in 2015.

The first five episodes of “Wayward Pines” focused on the first novel “Pines,” with the next five episodes featuring their live version of the next two novels “Wayward” and “The Last Town.” At first, FOX planned to cancel the show after a single season but, surprisingly, they gave the show another run with an almost new cast and crew joining in. Chad Hodge stepped down as showrunner, and Mark Friedman took over his duties.

Screen Rant says that since the trilogy was already adapted in the first season, they had to come up with almost completely original ideas for the second season. Now that talks are underway to renew the show for a third season, it looks like this will feature entirely new content.

When FOX Entertainment president David Madden was asked if the series is officially dead, he denied this, saying “we don’t know yet.” He also added that he and Shyamalan are in discussions about the possibilities of a third season. They are also exploring story and casting ideas, to which they have not made decisions yet, Deadline reports.

News of “Wayward Pines” coming back, however, is not exactly new. In 2016, FOX CEO Dana Walden gave hope that the show could return for season 3. Back then, Walden hinted at a very convincing plan for a third season that she liked, but she was also waiting for the bigger picture to form.

Last season ended with the Abbies about to overrun the town, and with almost everybody about to enter a second cryogenic sleep. If they decide to renew the show for a third season, the show could reinvent itself in the same manner as it did between the first two seasons. Viewers might have observed how Matt Dillon’s character had to give way to that of Jason Patric’s. In the same manner, there is an infinite number of directions this show can take for a third season.

"Wayward Pines" airs on the FOX in the US and in Foxtel in Australia. Season 2 ended on July 27, 2016.

Related
Join the Discussion
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Tesla hopes to accomplish SA battery, Model 3 and more by 2020
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Wayward Pines' season 3 has a future, says M. Night Shyamalan
Vote for best ‘Outlander’ episode and performances
Amber Heard mocks Barnaby Joyce over his NZ citizenship
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 is a sequel
'Game of Thrones' season 7: Horses and dragons aren't that different
Kit Harington shares his approach to dragon scene
More 'Hunger Games' and 'Twilight' movies coming, producer says
More 'Hunger Games' and 'Twilight' movies coming, producer says
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car