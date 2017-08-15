'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Producers tease villain details

By @sachintrivedig on
'Once Upon A Time'
Actress Jennifer Morrison and creator and executive producer Adam Horowitz, on the new series "Once Upon A Time" speak during a panel sesssion at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , California August 7, 2011. Reuters/Fred Prouser

Executive Producer Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis teased some details about “Once Upon A Time” season 7 in a recent interview. They explained how the new villain will be different from how Regina was in the very first season. The following article contains minor spoilers.

In an interview with IGN, Horowitz hinted at the presence of more than one villain in the upcoming season, which is in line with the show’s history of introducing more than one villain every year.

The main villain that the fans will first see is Lady Tremaine (Lisa Banes). Unlike Regina (Lana Parrilla), who chose to keep everyone inside Storybrooke with her curse, the new villain will focus on pushing out all the fairytale characters from Hyperion Heights. The logic here is that if the heroes get together they have the power to defeat any enemy. But, if they don’t stay in the same city, they won’t meet, and that means they won’t fight.

The producers stressed that the new season is more of a sequel rather than a reboot. Kitsis called it a “requel.” Even though new characters are being introduced, and familiar characters are getting new identities, the format and the way the new stories will be told is still very much the same as before.

Regina, for instance, is a bar tender called Roni now. However, the producers promised the fans will get to see the “tried-and-true version” of Regina too this year.

The producers also said that the door is open for the Charmings to return sometime in the future. Kitsis said that they are very close to Josh Dallas (David Nolan) and Ginnifer Goodwin (Mary Margaret Blanchard), and that they miss the two actors.

As far as Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) is concerned, even though he has a new identity and goes by the name Bobby now, there is an element of intrigue surrounding the character. The fans will keep guessing what he’s up to.

