'The Walking Dead': Watch Jeffrey Dean Morgan's son crack open a watermelon

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) sent shock waves with his character in “The Walking Dead” TV series, and now the actor’s son is winning over the internet with his cosplay. A new video posted by Morgan shows his son cracking a melon open with a baseball bat.

The arrival of Negan in the popular zombie TV series was like an atom bomb exploding in the story. The character took the lives of several heroes, including one very important character. He did this with his favourite weapon, a baseball bat with barbed wire around it, which is named after his wife- Lucille.

The video Morgan shared online [see below] shows his eight-year-old son Augustus “Gus” Morgan in cosplay as Negan. The costume is complete with a leather jacket, jeans, boots and a baseball bat. The only difference to the character is that the bat doesn’t have barbed wire, but Gus Morgan smashes open the watermelon with brutal efficiency.

One former cast member who was particularly shocked with the cosplay was Michael Cudlitz (Sgt. Abraham Ford), who commented on the post [see below]. The scene Gus Morgan seems to be re-enacting seems to have brought back some interesting memories for Cudlitz.

After the shocking events of season 8, the cast and crew are back to film season 9, which has just started. Negan will be coming back on the show, and there will be a time jump of at least two years after the war against the Saviors. Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and some of the other cast members have been spotted on the set, filming their respective scenes. The time jump means that there will be slight variations in the setting, costumes, and the general look of the characters.

“The Walking Dead” season 9 is set to premiere sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

