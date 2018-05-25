'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 episode 7: John Dorie not dead

By @sachintrivedig on
"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3
A scene from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 2 finale. Facebook/Fear the Walking Dead

It seemed like it was curtains for John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) after the events in the last episode, but the preview and synopsis of “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 episode 7 tease he is still alive, but his life hangs in the balance. As war between the two sides rages on, some characters will try and save his life.

After the shocking revelation that Naomi (Jenna Elfman) may have a connection to the vultures, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) tried to shoot her, but her bullet hit John instead. The next episode will pick up from right this scene.

Preview scenes of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the two sides fighting each other, while Naomi and Morgan (Lennie James) try to save John’s life. Naomi knows a place where they can take John and help him, but they have to get out of that war zone first.

There will be an angry face-off between Alicia and Naomi, and the later can be seen managing to escape in the preview. An angry Alicia will also use her gun to blow up what appears to be an ambulance. As far as the “betrayal” of Naomi is concerned, it looks like there is more to it.

During the fight, Luciana (Danay Garcia) will get a chance to kill Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). The little girl will say sorry, and Luciana will find it hard to pull the trigger. Morgan will be the one, again, to save Charlie. The two can be seen in the armoured truck of Althea (Maggie Grace), going somewhere safe. As to the reason why Morgan saved the girl, he just wants the fighting to stop.

One of the scenes from the next episode shows Naomi having a chat with Madison (Kim Dickens). Naomi will try to convince Madison to leave, but leaving is not an option.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
