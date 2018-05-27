'The Walking Dead' season 9: Expect a two year time jump

There may be a two year time jump in “The Walking Dead” season 9. According to a new teaser that has been posted online, the TV series will be following the comic book series closely when it comes to the events after the war against the Saviors.

According to a report by ComicBook, an online post, which appears to have been taken down, teases the plot of the next season to be an adaptation of Volume 22 of the comics titled “A New Beginning.” There is a two year time jump in this comic book by Robert Kirkman, and it may be the same with the TV series.

The picture that was reportedly posted online just showed a hat for the season 9 crew, with a message from the new showrunner Angela Kang. “Welcome to season 9! Here’s to a great year ahead and ‘A New Beginning,’” the message read.

The words “A New Beginning” in quotes is what gives away the secret of the plot for the next season. Filming of the next season began earlier this month, and the first look from the production set, showing the heroes on horseback, appears to further confirm that there will be a time jump.

Meanwhile, the franchise is preparing to celebrate its 15th anniversary. According to a report by Comic Book, Skybound and Image Comics will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the franchise with a Walking Dead Day on October 13.

Exclusive merchandise to mark the day will be available for purchase at select comic shops. Among the merchandise is a new variant of “The Walking Dead” #1 issue, created by series artist Charlie Adlard.

“The Walking Dead” season 9 is set to premiere sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. Meanwhile, the spin-off series is currently on air.