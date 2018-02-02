'The Walking Dead' season 8b trailer: The Saviors are coming

A new trailer of the next part of “The Walking Dead” season 8 has surfaced online. The video teases a counterattack by the Saviors. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will have another confrontation this time around.

The video posted on YouTube shows some of the scenes that the fans can see as the story moves forward. Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) can be seen carrying an injured Carl (Chandler Riggs) away from a burning building. The impending death of Carl is the biggest shocker on the show in this season, unless the producers come out with another twist.

Meanwhile, the war against the Saviors continues. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will lead their people in the fight. They know that their enemies have escaped, and they are on their way to seek revenge.

Daryl is accompanied by the new character that Carl brought with him. The new character Siddiq (Avi Nash) will follow the group. Will he fight alongside the heroes against the Saviors?

Negan and Rick will have another confrontation, and they appear to be trapped in a building. Negan is confident that his people will come to rescue him, and Rick on the other hand believes that this will finally be the place where he will have his revenge.

In order to bolster their chances of winning, the Saviors may once again enlist the support of the Scavengers. Simon (Steven Ogg) can be seen chatting with the group at the junk yard in the trailer. Will the Scavengers switch sides again?

The zombies will continue to pose a threat in the next part of season 8. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) is mostly seen fighting the Walkers. The character will be making a transition out of the group this year, and into the spin-off series “Fear the Walking Dead.”