'The Walking Dead' season 8b trailer: The Saviors are coming

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Walking Dead'
A picture of Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes in "The Walking Dead" TV series. The Walking Dead/ Facebook

A new trailer of the next part of “The Walking Dead” season 8 has surfaced online. The video teases a counterattack by the Saviors. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will have another confrontation this time around.

The video posted on YouTube shows some of the scenes that the fans can see as the story moves forward. Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) can be seen carrying an injured Carl (Chandler Riggs) away from a burning building. The impending death of Carl is the biggest shocker on the show in this season, unless the producers come out with another twist.

Meanwhile, the war against the Saviors continues. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will lead their people in the fight. They know that their enemies have escaped, and they are on their way to seek revenge.

Daryl is accompanied by the new character that Carl brought with him. The new character Siddiq (Avi Nash) will follow the group. Will he fight alongside the heroes against the Saviors?

Negan and Rick will have another confrontation, and they appear to be trapped in a building. Negan is confident that his people will come to rescue him, and Rick on the other hand believes that this will finally be the place where he will have his revenge.

In order to bolster their chances of winning, the Saviors may once again enlist the support of the Scavengers. Simon (Steven Ogg) can be seen chatting with the group at the junk yard in the trailer. Will the Scavengers switch sides again?

The zombies will continue to pose a threat in the next part of season 8. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) is mostly seen fighting the Walkers. The character will be making a transition out of the group this year, and into the spin-off series “Fear the Walking Dead.” 

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Tom Brady is 2018 NFL MVP, leaked document reveals
Tom Brady will retire after Super Bowl LII if Gisele had her way
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
Davis Cup 2018: Australia vs Germany evenly poised after Day 1
Davis Cup 2018: Australia vs Germany evenly poised after Day 1
Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Rick and Negan confrontation
‘Outlander’ season 4: Duncan Lacroix spotted on the set
‘Supernatural’ 13x12 recap: ‘Various & Sundry Villains’ brings back Rowena, frees Castiel
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 16 spoilers
'The Resident' season 1 episode 4 'Identity Crisis' spoilers
'The Resident' season 1 episode 4 'Identity Crisis' spoilers
'911' season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Abby, Buck go out on Valentine's
'911' season 1 episode 6 'Heartbreaker' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car