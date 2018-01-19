'The Walking Dead' season 8: Norman Reedus 'unhappy' about Carl's death

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Walking Dead'
A picture of actor Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in A The Walking Dead/ Facebook

The impending death of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) in “The Walking Dead” has been a devastating development for the cast members too. Riggs has been a part of the show from the very beginning, and he has basically grown up on the show. Fellow cast member Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) has shared his feelings about how this has affected him.

Reedus was “desperately unhappy” after learning that Carl will die on the show, the actor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said that he has known Riggs for so long, and it “hurts” to “lose a family member on the show.”

Carl’s death is particularly shocking to the fans because the character is seen as one of the central figures on the show, and someone who was expected to carry the show forward for the next generation, as heir to Rick (Andrew Lincoln). Reedus always thought that Carl would be the “last man standing,” the actor said in the interview.

With the death of Carl, the only remaining cast members of the show that have been there since the start are Reedus, Lincoln, and Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier). Reedus said that the producers have to be very careful when it comes to killing off major characters, because they are the ones who made the TV series special, but they can of course kill the characters off if they wish to take the show in a different direction.

Executive Producer Robert Kirkman defended the move by saying that the “big, huge” storylines that are coming up, based on the comic series, will not be altered because of Carl’s death. “There are plans in place to make it all work,” the producer said and added that the storylines from the comics will be a little different in the TV adaptation.

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Nick Kyrgios vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live stream: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Stephen Curry, LeBron James named captains
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Stephen Curry, LeBron James named captains
Rafael Nadal vs Damir Dzumhur live stream: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Damir Dzumhur live stream: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: First scene leaks
‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus on Chandler Riggs exit
'Coronation Street' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4: Production designer teases Jamie and Claire cabin
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 19: Anna has an unexpected visitor
'General Hospital' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car