'The Walking Dead' season 8: Norman Reedus 'unhappy' about Carl's death

The impending death of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) in “The Walking Dead” has been a devastating development for the cast members too. Riggs has been a part of the show from the very beginning, and he has basically grown up on the show. Fellow cast member Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) has shared his feelings about how this has affected him.

Reedus was “desperately unhappy” after learning that Carl will die on the show, the actor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said that he has known Riggs for so long, and it “hurts” to “lose a family member on the show.”

Carl’s death is particularly shocking to the fans because the character is seen as one of the central figures on the show, and someone who was expected to carry the show forward for the next generation, as heir to Rick (Andrew Lincoln). Reedus always thought that Carl would be the “last man standing,” the actor said in the interview.

With the death of Carl, the only remaining cast members of the show that have been there since the start are Reedus, Lincoln, and Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier). Reedus said that the producers have to be very careful when it comes to killing off major characters, because they are the ones who made the TV series special, but they can of course kill the characters off if they wish to take the show in a different direction.

Executive Producer Robert Kirkman defended the move by saying that the “big, huge” storylines that are coming up, based on the comic series, will not be altered because of Carl’s death. “There are plans in place to make it all work,” the producer said and added that the storylines from the comics will be a little different in the TV adaptation.