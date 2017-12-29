'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: 'Interesting' transition for Morgan

Interesting things have been planned for “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4, and one of them include the appearance of Morgan (Lennie James). The producers of the show are now teasing that the next installment of the show will be “incredible.”

A message on the Twitter page of “The Walking Dead” teases the next season of the “Fear the Walking Dead” show to be “incredible.” No details about what other plans they have planned for the show were revealed.

In an interview with ComicBook, James teased that the transition that the showrunners have planned for his character, to move on to the spin-off series, is “really, really interesting.” This will be the first crossover character for the two shows, so it will be interesting to see how it is handled in the story.

James revealed that the transition has something to do with his character’s relationship with Rick (Andrew Lincoln). The actor revealed that Morgan feels “conflicted” about this group that he is currently working with.

Morgan’s journey has apparently been mapped out well. “He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on,” James said.

The start of the push away from the group may come in the remaining episodes of “The Walking Dead” season 8. James said that his character will get “really messed up” going forward. The actor said that he can’t reveal more, because that will stray into the spoiler territory.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 is currently on its mid-season break, and it will return on Feb. 25. “Fear the Walking Dead” on the other hand is expected to premiere sometime next year, and an exact release date hasn’t been announced. It’s not clear in which episode the crossover will happen exactly, but the event will open the door for more characters to jump over to another show.