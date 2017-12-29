'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: 'Interesting' transition for Morgan

By @sachintrivedig on
'Fear the Walking Dead'
A still of AMC TV series "Fear the Walking Dead." Fear the Walking Dead/ Facebook

Interesting things have been planned for “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4, and one of them include the appearance of Morgan (Lennie James). The producers of the show are now teasing that the next installment of the show will be “incredible.”

A message on the Twitter page of “The Walking Dead” teases the next season of the “Fear the Walking Dead” show to be “incredible.” No details about what other plans they have planned for the show were revealed.

In an interview with ComicBook, James teased that the transition that the showrunners have planned for his character, to move on to the spin-off series, is “really, really interesting.” This will be the first crossover character for the two shows, so it will be interesting to see how it is handled in the story.

James revealed that the transition has something to do with his character’s relationship with Rick (Andrew Lincoln). The actor revealed that Morgan feels “conflicted” about this group that he is currently working with.

Morgan’s journey has apparently been mapped out well. “He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on,” James said.

The start of the push away from the group may come in the remaining episodes of “The Walking Dead” season 8. James said that his character will get “really messed up” going forward. The actor said that he can’t reveal more, because that will stray into the spoiler territory.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 is currently on its mid-season break, and it will return on Feb. 25. “Fear the Walking Dead” on the other hand is expected to premiere sometime next year, and an exact release date hasn’t been announced. It’s not clear in which episode the crossover will happen exactly, but the event will open the door for more characters to jump over to another show.

Related
Join the Discussion
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes: England accused of ball-tampering in Boxing Day Test
Lakers Trade News: DeMarcus Cousins the top target at deadline
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Bull' season 2 episode 11 spoilers
Meghan Markle's half-sister reacts to Harry’s ‘family she never had’ remark
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 11 'Second Chances' spoilers
Action adventures movies to look forward to
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 'The Matrimonial Metric' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 spoilers
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Exploring the Hoth storyline
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera’s role after the show
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car