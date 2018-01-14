'The Walking Dead' TV series gets a new showrunner

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Walking Dead'
A picture of Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes in "The Walking Dead" TV series. The Walking Dead/ Facebook

“The Walking Dead” showrunner is stepping into a new role, as another person is being brought into the role of executive producer. Gimple has reportedly been promoted to oversee the whole franchise, which will give him the time to tell new stories on different platforms or create more spin-off shows.

According to a report by Variety, Gimple has been promoted to the newly created role of chief content officer. This makes him responsible for both “The Walking Dead” and the spin-off “Fear the Walking Dead” TV shows. The report also points to potential brand extension to other platforms.

Angela Kang, who has been a writer for the show since 2011, and joined as co-executive producer since 2013, will take on the role of the showrunner.

The promotions came along with an announcement of the show being renewed for season 9.  Season 8 is currently on a mid-season break, and it will return on Feb. 25. Season 9 is set air sometime later this year.

President of AMC Charlie Collier praised Kang’s contribution to the show. She will be at the helm of affairs from season 9. Collier also recognised the leadership role of Gimple.

“ Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before. I know I speak for Angela, Scott and everyone at AMC when I say thanks most of all to the fans and the many talented people who have helped AMC play ‘Dead,’” Collier said.

Gimple said that he’s honored to be working in the franchise at a time when it’s reaching its tenth year. He also promised to expand the franchise with a “whole host of truly cool stories ahead.”

The promotions of Gimple and Kang, and the renewal of the show for season 9 come at a time when the show has been facing declining viewership. Will the changes at the helm help get the show backon a growth trajectory?

