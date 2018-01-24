'Fear the Walking Dead': Expect a time jump and war-ready Morgan

There will be a big time jump in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4, new pictures tease. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) will be making his first appearance on the show this year, and this is the first crossover for the show.

The introduction of Morgan in the spin-off series raised the question of the timeline. The spin-off series started just a few years ago, so there is a big time gap between it and the original “Walking Dead” series. There are two ways for Morgan to jump on to the original show, one is that the spin-off show explores the character’s time when he was missing on the original series, and the other possibility is that the spin-off show makes a big time jump to allow for a seamless transition.

According to the pictures of the spin-off series posted on Uproxx, it looks as though the producers have chosen the time jump route. The pictures show Morgan wielding a staff, suggesting that the timeline of the show is definitely after him meeting Eastman (John Carrol Lynch), the man who taught Morgan how to use the staff instead of using a gun.

Fans already know that Morgan went looking for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the others after Eastman died. So, he can’t be a part of “Fear the Walking Dead” from this time period. The only option for him to jump onto the spin-off series is if there is a huge time jump on the show to present time. Morgan can leave Rick and the others after the current war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is over.

The time jump means that events in “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead” will now take place at the same time, allowing for more crossover of characters. The more important point is that Morgan will not die on the show in season 8.