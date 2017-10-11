'The Walking Dead' season 8 sneak peek scene: Carl meets a stranger

A new sneak peek video of “The Walking Dead” season 8 has been released online. Just as important characters die on the show, new characters get added. Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) will meet someone interesting this year.

The Saviors are preparing for a big war, but the two sides will first have to plan their strategy. In the mean time there’s room for a lot of drama. In the sneak peek posted on YouTube, Carl is out scavenging for supplies alone. After driving to a supplies rich location, he starts to look around when he hears someone’s voice.

The new character is not seen in the video. He’s too scared to show himself to a boy who is wielding a gun. The stranger, however, understands the fear people have in this post-apocalyptic world. The zombies are not the only thing that should be feared. There is no law, and crazy groups of people are all over the place, trying to take what they can to survive.

The stranger tries to have a conversation with Carl, while being hidden. The only reason he’s trying to make contact is because he’s been shot at and he hasn’t eaten for a few days. The new character has been through so much that he now fears that this boy he’s seeing may be a delusion.

Carl is quickly able to locate this stranger and approach him. The scene ends right after the moment he trains his gun on the stranger.

Who is this stranger? Is he a friend or a foe? Will he come in handy in this fight against the Saviors? Fans will have to wait and watch the show to find out.

The scene is from the premiere episode of “The Walking Dead” season 8. The title of the first episode is “Mercy” and it airs on the 22nd.

Rick Grimes is the Rick Grimes of speeches. Watch him deliver another strong one in this new #WalkingDead trailer: https://t.co/b5HSGOqS4h pic.twitter.com/Ja1vYBbkYt — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 11, 2017

Credit: The Walking Dead/ Twitter