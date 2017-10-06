'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 14 preview: Alicia meets ally

Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) will meet a “potential ally” in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 3 episode 14. A preview and a sneak peek of the next episode have been released online, teasing some of the scenes the fans are going to see.

A sneak peek scene from the next episode posted on YouTube shows Alicia out scavenging for supplies. Little does she know that the things she wants to take back with her actually belong to someone else.

The lady who challenges Alicia in the sneak peek can’t be seen. The relationship between the two doesn’t start off on good terms, as Alicia is almost ready to pull the trigger to stay safe. However, the synopsis of the episode suggests that this is a “potential ally.”

Alicia is out on her own, and while she’s having her adventure her brother Nick (Frank Dillane) and Troy (Daniel Sharman) will have to deal with some problems of their own.

Nick had promised his mother that he would watch over Alicia from a distance till she reaches a safe place, and at the same time scout the area for potential threats. Troy accompanied him in this mission. The preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the two encountering a zombie problem on the road.

Nick will use the all too familiar trick of applying blood on his face and body to hide from the zombies. Will the same trick work every time? Apart from the smell, the zombies also react to visual cues and sounds to determine whether the person is alive.

Meanwhile, Madison (Kim Dickens) and her team have to take the truck back to the dam. Will they get the shelter they seek? Or will there be a new challenge they have to face there, with the population rising up against the new management.