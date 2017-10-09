'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear the Walking Dead' crossover finally confirmed

When “Fear the Walking Dead” was first announced, there was an expectation that the show would do a crossover to the highly popular “The Walking Dead” TV series. However, given the time gap between the two, the possibility seemed remote. Now, Robert Kirkman, creator of the first comics that eventually led to the TV series, has announced that a crossover is on the cards.

The cast members of “The Walking Dead” recently joined the panel discussion at the New York Comic Con to promote the next season. During the event, Kirkman announced that there will be a crossover between the two shows.

With three seasons, “Fear the Walking Dead” has established its own identity and fan base, Kirkman said at the convention, Vanity Fair reports. This has led to producers to consider a few experiments, the most prominent of which is the crossover.

“So what I’m going to say, and this is all I’m going to say, is that there are two ‘Walking Dead’ shows. I’m not going to name them. But there are two. There’s one character that is going to go from one show that I will not name and appear in the other show, which I will not name.”

Given the huge time gap between the two shows, there is limited room for producers to write a crossover. One way to do so is to show connections between the characters in a flashback sequence. The other possibility is an older character from “Fear the Walking Dead” showing up on the other show.

“Are we going to see an interesting backstory of the ‘Walking Dead’ character showing up in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’?” Kirkman teased. “Or are we going to see a ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ character show up in ‘The Walking Dead,’ and see a future version of a character? What could happen? Is it going to be something completely different than that?”

Credit: The Walking Dead AMC/ Twitter