'The Walking Dead' season 8 promo video: All out war

A new promo video and a poster of “The Walking Dead” season 8 have surfaced online. The different factions will have to come together to fight this big war against the Saviors. The trailer shows some of the action sequences and key scenes that are featured on the show this time around.

The promo video posted on YouTube shows the speeches of different leaders, as they try to inspire their people to prepare for the long and difficult war that they will have to wage against the Saviors. The people have to band together in order to fight the common enemy, but there may be some unexpected turns for certain characters.

Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) hasn’t always been a strong man. Although he managed to find some courage in his heart after joining Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) group, the real test of his character may come his year. The trailer shows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) having Gabriel in a corner.

Will Gabriel be forced to betray his people? Negan has a way of turning people to his side, and the fearful Gabriel may not be able withstand any kind of physical or mental torture.

Meanwhile, the peoples of The Kingdom, Hill Top and Alexandria will have to find their individual courage to fight, and the leaders of these groups will have to find ways to inspire them. The trailer shows some of the action sequences, with Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) at the centre of all the action.

While the human factions go about killing each other, there’s the ever present danger of the zombies. The people of The Kingdom can be seen entering the mist to fight the Walkers in the promo.

Apart from the trailer, a poster of “The Walking Dead” season 8 has been posted on the official AMC website. The picture is that of all the heroes from Alexandria, The Kingdom and Hill Top.

See you in 4 weeks! The Walking Dead's 100th episode airs! A post shared by Greg Nicotero (@gnicotero) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Credit: Greg Nicotero/ Instagram