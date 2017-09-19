'The Walking Dead' season 8: Daryl going 'rogue'

Not everyone will be on the same page in the fight against Nagan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors in “The Walking Dead” season 8. In a recent interview, cast member Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) teased how his character will have a different view on how to fight and will essentially go “rogue.”

Everyone has suffered at the hands of Negan and his men. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his team have decided to once again fight this seemingly invincible enemy with a powerful army. Daryl, however, may be a little impatient about getting his revenge, which is understandable, given the abuse he endured at the time of his captivity. Daryl may not be in the mood to listen to cold-calculated strategies.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reedus teased that some of the characters on Rick’s team will be going “rogue” in the fight against Negan, These people include Daryl.

The next season will begin with some of the characters choosing different paths in the coming war. The battle itself should be intense due to the sheer number of people involved.

“There’s no dilly-dallying with him,” Reedus said. “There’s no gray area right now with him. He’s on a mission to do one thing, and sometimes for the good of the group, you veer left a little bit, and he’s still veering right. So, like I said, he’s kind of going rogue a little bit in the beginning.”

Reedus added that there are clearly two teams fighting each other. After fighting to survive on their own, The Kingdom, Hilltop and Alexandria have joined forces to fight the Saviors and the Scavengers. “People are going to be rooting for one team or the other, and it does have more kick to it than it did,” Reedus said, comparing the upcoming season with season 7.