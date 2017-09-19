'The Walking Dead' season 8: Daryl going 'rogue'

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Walking Dead'
A picture of actor Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in A The Walking Dead/ Facebook

Not everyone will be on the same page in the fight against Nagan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors in “The Walking Dead” season 8. In a recent interview, cast member Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) teased how his character will have a different view on how to fight and will essentially go “rogue.”

Everyone has suffered at the hands of Negan and his men. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his team have decided to once again fight this seemingly invincible enemy with a powerful army. Daryl, however, may be a little impatient about getting his revenge, which is understandable, given the abuse he endured at the time of his captivity. Daryl may not be in the mood to listen to cold-calculated strategies.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reedus teased that some of the characters on Rick’s team will be going “rogue” in the fight against Negan, These people include Daryl.

The next season will begin with some of the characters choosing different paths in the coming war. The battle itself should be intense due to the sheer number of people involved.

“There’s no dilly-dallying with him,” Reedus said. “There’s no gray area right now with him. He’s on a mission to do one thing, and sometimes for the good of the group, you veer left a little bit, and he’s still veering right. So, like I said, he’s kind of going rogue a little bit in the beginning.”

Reedus added that there are clearly two teams fighting each other. After fighting to survive on their own, The Kingdom, Hilltop and Alexandria have joined forces to fight the Saviors and the Scavengers. “People are going to be rooting for one team or the other, and it does have more kick to it than it did,” Reedus said, comparing the upcoming season with season 7. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Suits’ season 7: Darvey back in focus
‘Queen of crime’ Candice Fox on ‘The Blacklist’ success
Who Is Kevin Hart's Wife? Meet Eniko Parrish Amid Extortion Drama
'Days of Our Lives' Sept. 19-22 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Outlander’ season 3: How Jamie and Claire ‘surrender’
'Outlander' season 3: Producers explain parallel journey
'The Walking Dead' season 8: Daryl going 'rogue'
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Norman Reedus teases character details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car