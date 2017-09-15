'The Walking Dead' season 8: New pictures and character portraits

Two new stills from “The Walking Dead” season 8 and character posters of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Rick (Andrew Lincoln), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) have been released online. A welcome change for Daryl (Norman Reedus) after the last season is that he has his bike and crossbow back.

The first of the two stills from the next season posted on Entertainment Weekly shows Daryl on his back. The character had a rough time in the last season, and now it’s time to get his revenge on Negan and the Saviors.

The second picture is that of King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) with Rick. The two characters have formed an alliance, along with the community of Hilltop, to take on the common enemy- Negan! A major focus of the plot of the next season will be this war.

Three character posters have also been released online. The pictures of Rick, Negan and Eugene can be seen on Skybound website.

As far as the plot is concerned details from the hour long preview of the next season that aired on AMC previously has been posted on Skybound. As the trailer teased, the TV series will show Rick as an older man with a long grey beard and a walking stick.

An important development on the show is the birth of Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) baby. The fans may not get to see the birth as it will happen a long time after the coming war, but Executive Producer Scott M. Gimple teased that anything is possible.

The other more interesting thing about “The Walking Dead” season 8 is the possibility of Morgan Jones’ (Lennie James) death. The line “I don’t die,” James admits, doesn’t bode well for the character. The TV series has the habit of killing of people who act as the moral compass of the group, fall in love, or have a great idea.

LIKE or RT to wish a very happy birthday to #TheWalkingDead's own Andrew Lincoln! To celebrate, here's his new Season 8 character portrait pic.twitter.com/DFlAvFNSLa — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 14, 2017

