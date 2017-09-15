'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Euron to get a new look

Cast member Pilou Asbæk has shared a picture online, teasing a new look for “Game of Thrones” season 8. Will Euron look different, or is this a new character related in some way to the king of the Iron Islands? The following article contains spoilers.

Clean-shaven, long silver-white hair, balding at the top, slightly plum. This is the new look of Euron, according to Asbæk. The character may be older in the picture (see below), but he still looks just as menacing, if not more. The character wrote in the post that he was simply trying a new look. He also joked that this could be a result of marriage.

Getting married to Cersei (Lena Headey) could lead to more than just loss of hair, but if Euron does get to marry the queen, he should count himself lucky to be alive. An aged king on the Iron Islands suggests this could be a flash forward, many years after the Great War against the Night’s King. If that’s true, then it looks like the heroes will not be the only ones surviving till the end.

For those wondering if Euron will turn over a new leaf and become one of the good guys, since they are fighting the biggest evil of the land, Asbæk has dashed all hope by suggesting in another post that his character will do evil deeds in the next season; so evil, in fact, it will make Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) look like a “little kid.”

Ramsay is arguably the most despicable villains on “Game of Thrones” yet, so it will be interesting to see what Euron will do to trump him. Commenting on Asbæk’s post, some fans are cautious when it comes to believing the actor. Filming of the next season is yet to be announced, and there’s a good chance that the show may return in 2019. So any pictures this early may only be a ruse.

Getting ready for season 8 #gameofthrones trying a #newlook #eurongreyjoy #lessismore #moreisless #whatmarriagewilldotoyou ____ #whatisdeadmayneverdie A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

Credit: Pilou Asbæk/Instagram

Credit: Pilou Asbæk/ Twitter