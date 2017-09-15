'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Euron to get a new look

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

Cast member Pilou Asbæk has shared a picture online, teasing a new look for “Game of Thrones” season 8. Will Euron look different, or is this a new character related in some way to the king of the Iron Islands? The following article contains spoilers.

Clean-shaven, long silver-white hair, balding at the top, slightly plum. This is the new look of Euron, according to Asbæk. The character may be older in the picture (see below), but he still looks just as menacing, if not more. The character wrote in the post that he was simply trying a new look. He also joked that this could be a result of marriage.

Getting married to Cersei (Lena Headey) could lead to more than just loss of hair, but if Euron does get to marry the queen, he should count himself lucky to be alive. An aged king on the Iron Islands suggests this could be a flash forward, many years after the Great War against the Night’s King. If that’s true, then it looks like the heroes will not be the only ones surviving till the end.

For those wondering if Euron will turn over a new leaf and become one of the good guys, since they are fighting the biggest evil of the land, Asbæk has dashed all hope by suggesting in another post that his character will do evil deeds in the next season; so evil, in fact, it will make Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) look like a “little kid.”

Ramsay is arguably the most despicable villains on “Game of Thrones” yet, so it will be interesting to see what Euron will do to trump him. Commenting on Asbæk’s post, some fans are cautious when it comes to believing the actor. Filming of the next season is yet to be announced, and there’s a good chance that the show may return in 2019. So any pictures this early may only be a ruse.

 

Getting ready for season 8 #gameofthrones trying a #newlook #eurongreyjoy #lessismore #moreisless #whatmarriagewilldotoyou ____ #whatisdeadmayneverdie

A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

 

You gotta love this __ ...and what can I say....? Maybe now I know how #afingerinthebum feels like!! _ What is my excuse for saying it...?...Have no idea, don&#39;t even remember it, but I was probably/HOPEFULLY drunk when I did the interview...because honestly #respecttoramsay #iconicvillain #personalfavorite see ya next season #gameofthrones #eurongreyjoy #whatisdeadmayneverdie #butyetagainstaythefuckdead

A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Credit: Pilou Asbæk/Instagram

Credit: Pilou Asbæk/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Daryl back on his bike
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pilou Asbæk shares first picture
‘Outlander’ season 3: Jamie holds Jenny’s baby
4 fast facts about the 'Younger' season 4 finale 'Irish Goodbye'
'Vikings' season 6: Cast member 'excited' about directorial debut
‘Vikings’ season 6: New character cast
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Shelley Duvall' spoilers: Abby’s decision shocks her family
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Shelley Duvall' spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car